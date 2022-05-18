1. EU Commission plans debt for Ukraine

2. What Turkey has against Finland and Sweden

3. This is what the gas emergency plan looks like in detail

4. What the world can do about Putin’s “grain war.”

5. How the Bundestag could become smaller

6. Dax companies defy the crisis with record profits

7. The big dream of Frankfurt Eintracht

Pure devastation: In many cities in Ukraine, entire streets have to be rebuilt.

:



Image: dpa



1. EU Commission plans debt for Ukraine

The war damage in Ukraine is said to have already increased to “hundreds of billions of euros”. For the EU Commission it is clear: the EU should bear “a major part” of the costs for the reconstruction.

Reconstruction: In an initial plan, the EU Commission is proposing several options to the member states, including financing through new debt. The states could either pay money into a special fund or subsequently increase the financial framework for the period up to 2027 in order to provide Ukraine with grants. It could be the same for loans – or new debt. The paper, which is intended to structure further deliberations, is to be decided on Wednesday.

Defense: In another paper available to the FAZ, the Commission suggests providing the EU defense fund, which is endowed with eight billion euros, with additional funds. In addition, a “vehicle” is to be created alongside the budget, since only research and development expenses may be covered from the regular budget. In addition, states that have left weapons to Ukraine are to be reimbursed in a one-off action for the full cost of their replacement if they buy European armaments together.

Discussions suspended: Ukraine and Russia have suspended negotiations to end the war that has been going on for almost three months. The talks should only be resumed if there are concrete proposals, the Ukrainian side said. Kyiv rejects a face-saving solution for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Ukraine is hoping for a prisoner exchange after the capture of more than 260 Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Russia initially left such a step open. It is also unclear what will happen to the soldiers who remained at the plant.

more on the subject



Travels to Washington: Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

:



Image: AP



2. What Turkey has against Sweden and Finland

The two Scandinavian countries want to jointly submit their membership applications to NATO today. Turkey is still against admission.

Gun Shops: Turkish President Erdogan will only agree to Sweden and Finland joining NATO if they make concessions. He officially justifies this with the alleged support of both countries for the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK and the Kurdish militia YPG in Syria. According to diplomats, arms deals also play a role. Turkey wants to buy F-16 fighter jets in the United States. In Washington, however, a possible deal is politically controversial. This is one of the reasons why Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu is now meeting with his US colleague Blinken.