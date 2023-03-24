The atmosphere in front of the coalition committee is tense, Berlin is facing a groundbreaking referendum, the Greens could have a say in the mayoral election in Frankfurt and Kimmich is wearing black, red and gold instead of rainbow colors.

A poster for the Berlin referendum on March 26 stands on Frankfurter Allee. Image: dpa

DThe most important thing for you this Friday:

1. Irritable mood in the “progress coalition”

2nd referendum on climate neutrality by 2030 in Berlin

3rd run-off election for the mayor’s office in Frankfurt

4. Will Tsipras and Varoufakis return to power?

5. When the lies sound too pretty

6. How are the newcomers doing in the internationals?

7. Daylight saving time returns from Sunday



Alone against brakemen? Habeck during the commissioning of the RWE offshore wind farm Kaskasi off Heligoland

:



Image: dpa



The heads of the traffic light parties meet in the Chancellery. There would be enough controversial issues even without Habeck’s general criticism.

Harsh criticism: The people in Germany “expect that you don’t constantly argue, but that you solve the problems together,” warned Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on Thursday during a visit to North Macedonia. Your party colleague, Economics Minister Robert Habeck, had expressed himself much more controversially this week. It cannot be “that in a progress coalition only one coalition partner is responsible for progress and the others for preventing progress”.