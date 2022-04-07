DThe most important thing for you this Thursday:

1. Tens of thousands dead in Mariupol?

2. Punitive measures against Putin’s daughters

3. The federal and state governments want to agree on refugee costs

4th vote on compulsory vaccination in the Bundestag

5. Habeck’s “Easter Energy Package”

6. Strike against right-wing extremist terrorist groups

7. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Barcelona



Rubble and ash: A destroyed building in Mariupol on April 4th

:



Image: Getty



1. Tens of thousands dead in Mariupol?

Russian troops have been shelling and bombing Mariupol since early March – “without regard to losses”.

“Beasts”: The mayor of the embattled Ukrainian port of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, has accused Russia of burning corpses in mobile crematoria to cover up war crimes. This practice was intended to cover tracks. The Russian military have turned the port city into a death camp. “This is a new Auschwitz and Majdanek,” Boychenko was quoted as saying in a message on Telegram. The world must punish the “Putinian monsters”.

Locked in: Reports from Mariupol have not been able to be independently verified for weeks. The city administration that fled had already estimated the number of civilians killed in the embattled city at around 5,000 last week. In view of the destruction, she is currently assuming tens of thousands of deaths. Before the start of the Russian war of aggression, around 440,000 people lived in Mariupol. About 130,000 people are said to still be trapped. Michael Matz, brigadier general and commander of the Bundeswehr Infantry School in Hammelburg, says Russian troops are shelling and bombing “unconscious residential areas, with no regard for casualties.”



Image: FAZ



Escape: According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, more than 500 people managed to escape from Mariupol on Wednesday. An ICRC team led a convoy of buses and private cars to the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia after civilians fled Mariupol on their own, the aid organization said. Ukraine blames the Russian armed forces for the fact that bus convoys for larger evacuations did not get through to Mariupol on several occasions.



Hundreds of residents are missing in Hostomel on the outskirts of Kyiv.

:



Image: dpa



2. Punitive measures against Putin’s daughters

America imposes new sanctions on Russia. Hundreds of missing residents in Hostomel. Meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Despicable Character: The United States has imposed new punitive measures against Russia and has also put the two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sanctions list. “The disgusting brutality in Bucha has tragically exposed the despicable character of the Putin regime,” said a senior government official. The new punitive measures are aimed, among other things, at two large Russian banks and the wife and daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “I had made it clear that Russia would immediately pay a heavy price for its atrocities in Bucha,” US President Biden said on Twitter.

Missing: According to the Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova, more than 400 residents are missing in the city of Hostomel. “Eyewitnesses say some were killed, but their whereabouts remain unknown,” she said. The place near the capital Kyiv was occupied by Russian soldiers for 35 days.