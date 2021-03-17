D.he most important thing for you this Wednesday: In Germany, thousands of vaccination appointments had to be canceled, federal states are pulling the emergency brake and are ruling out further easing. And Britain wants to expand its nuclear arsenal.

Philip Eppelsheim Editor in politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

1. Thousands of vaccination appointments canceled

2. End of the easing

3. Freedom with the “green certificate”

4. Frustration with the special forces command

5. Britain wants more nuclear warheads

6. Fewer apprenticeships

7. Germany, the country of bicycles



Vaccination stop: display board at the vaccination center in the Erfurt exhibition center

:



Image: dpa





1. Thousands of vaccination appointments canceled

The EU medicines authority Ema thinks it makes sense to continue to vaccinate Astra-Zeneca’s corona vaccine. The vaccination summit has been postponed.

Benefits of Astra-Zeneca: The benefits of an Astra-Zeneca vaccination clearly outweigh the risks, according to Ema director Emer Cooke. As things stand, there is no evidence that the blood clots that occurred in individual vaccinated people were due to the vaccine. The authority is now examining the risks and will make a new assessment on Thursday. The EU Commission criticized the decision of several member states to suspend the vaccination. A spokesman said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would of course be vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine.



Vaccine quantities for Germany

:



Image: FAZ





Consequences of stopping vaccination: In Germany, thousands of vaccination appointments had to be canceled. In the vaccination centers in Gera and Erfurt, 200 vaccination doses were destroyed and 1,100 appointments were canceled. According to the Thuringian Ministry of Health, around 2800 vaccination appointments per day are lost in the two vaccination centers. So far, more than 1.7 million people have been vaccinated with the preparation nationwide. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder said he received numerous inquiries from citizens who want to be vaccinated with Astra-Zeneca at their own risk.

Postponed: The federal and state vaccination summit scheduled for this Wednesday has been canceled. The talks should now possibly take place on Friday. The postponement had caused outrage among the opposition. The FDP chairman Christian Lindner spoke of a “serious wrong decision”, the Green parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt said: “It is precisely in such unclear situations that more exchange and coordination are urgently needed”. The originally scheduled vaccination summit should primarily focus on the question of when general practitioners will be vaccinating across the board.

Emergency brake: Free shopping is again prohibited in Mainz.

:



Image: dpa





2. End of the easing

More and more federal states are ruling out further easing. There should be no openings for outdoor catering or cultural institutions there.

Bad prospect: For the time being, there should be no further relaxation of the corona measures in Berlin and Brandenburg. Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) said the Senate had decided to hold on to what is already possible, “but that we cannot do more things.” No further openings are planned for either the catering or retail trade. The Brandenburg State Chancellery also announced that the possible openings for outdoor restaurants and other cultural institutions planned from March 22nd will not take place.

Emergency brake: In Rhineland-Palatinate, too, free shopping is again prohibited in many cities and only “appointment shopping” is allowed. It is “not a nice thing”, said Prime Minister Malu Dreyer, to go back one way. In view of the increasing number of corona infections, the Hamburg Senate is also preparing to pull the emergency brake. Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann also said that he would think twice about “whether I will open more openings on Monday”.