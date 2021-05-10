D.The most important thing for you this Monday: Not only for vaccinated people, but also for many people in areas with low incidence, there will be more freedom this week. The Greens are annoyed with Boris Palmer. And there are new figures on the distribution of the tax burden.

Looks like before the pandemic: Thousands enjoy the weather on Timmendorfer Strand on Saturday.

1. Falling new infections, increasing freedoms

In some cities, tourists are allowed to arrive, and business is open again: in federal states with a low incidence, the situation is eased. Regarding vaccination prioritization, too, it varies greatly from region to region.

Relaxations: With fewer new infections, the freedoms grow. At the weekend, half of all federal states had an incidence of less than 100. This week, for the first time in months, restaurateurs are clearing tables and benches outside in many cities – for example in Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia or Saxony-Anhalt. In Lower Saxony, in districts and large cities with a stable seven-day incidence below 100, trade, tourism and cultural events will also open under certain conditions from this Monday on. Many children are also allowed to return to alternate classes. In some model regions, such as the Bay of Lübeck in Schleswig-Holstein, tourism offers are already open. “We will see people sitting outside and eating ice cream or pizza,” said Economics Minister Peter Altmaier optimistically.

Regional differences: Not only when opening, but also when vaccinating the vulnerable groups, the regional differences are large, as a survey by the FAZ showed. In the Bavarian town of Passau, for example, all prioritized vaccination candidates received an offer in April. From the district of Aschaffenburg, however, it is said that no serious statement can be made at the beginning of the vaccinations in group three. None of the countries asked could guarantee whether it would be possible to make an offer to all vulnerable people in a few weeks before the planned lifting of the prioritization.

Criticism: The chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO), Thomas Mertens, criticizes the lifting of the prioritization. “I don’t think it is fair and makes no sense if it comes to the fact that people who are exposed to a high risk of disease and who have already waited longer would now have to wait longer than necessary for their vaccination,” said Mertens FAZ Meanwhile, the EU Commission will not extend the supply contract with AstraZeneca beyond June. Instead, she plans to buy up to 1.8 billion more vaccine doses from Pfizer-BioNTech by 2023.

FAZ Podcast: Will vaccination centers close soon or keep them open until autumn?