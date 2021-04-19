D.The most important thing for you this Monday: The Greens want to announce today who will fight for them for the Chancellery. In the Union, the power struggle on the K question is being extended. And when it comes to vaccination, there is good news.

1. No agreement between Laschet and Söder

2. Baerbock or Habeck?

3. Vaccinations for everyone in May?

4. Fear for Navalnyj’s life

5. The automotive industry looks to Shanghai

6. Is Hansi Flick drawn to the DFB?

7. This is going to be important this week



Unclear situation in the Union: The struggle for the candidacy for chancellor continues.

:



Image: dpa





1. No agreement between Laschet and Söder

The self-set deadline for an agreement has passed, the power struggle continues: Armin Laschet and Markus Söder continue to fight doggedly for the candidacy for chancellor for the Union.

Power struggle: The Union still has no candidate for the Chancellery. After almost three and a half hours, the meeting between CDU boss Armin Laschet and CSU boss Markus Söder to clarify the question of the candidate for chancellor in the Union came to an end with no result. The German press agency found out early Monday morning. Söder and Laschet had met late Sunday evening in the Bundestag building in Berlin after Bavaria’s Prime Minister had traveled to Berlin by private plane, according to reports that were consistent. Initially, nothing was communicated about how to proceed in the power struggle, which has been going on for a week.

Need for clarification: Both candidates were asked by numerous CDU politicians to come to an agreement. The Lower Saxony regional association and the Junge Union discussed on Sunday evening. 14 regional associations of the youth organization sided with Söders with a clear majority. The North Rhine-Westphalian Association voted for Laschet. The warning came from the CDU that the Union parliamentary group would decide on Tuesday if necessary.

Restlessness: Since Söder formulated his ambition to run for chancellor, he has been fully supported by his party. The picture is completely different in the CDU, in which concerns about a split recently increased and support for Laschet crumbled more and more. In the course of the past week, several CDU prime ministers had more or less clearly moved away from Laschet.

more on the subject



Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck: who will run?

:



Image: dpa





2. Baerbock or Habeck?

Disciplined, the party has remained silent, now the Greens want to reveal who they are sending in the race for the Chancellery. It’s a historic day for the party.

Habeck: Robert Habeck clearly stated the goal: “I want to lead the Greens into government,” said the fifty-one year old on Saturday when he was nominated as a direct candidate for the federal election by the district associations of Flensburg and Schleswig-Flensburg. Germany has not been ruled by the Greens for too long. “That was not good.”

Baerbock: Annalena Baerbock sounded very similar when she was nominated as a top candidate by the Brandenburg Greens in Potsdam: “We are challenging the Union,” said the forty-year-old. “Everything is possible this year, everything is possible this year.”

FAZ Frühdenker – The newsletter for Germany Working days at 6.30 a.m. SIGN IN

Agreement: The party leaders wanted to agree among themselves who would run for the Greens as candidate for chancellor. The Greens want to announce the decision on Monday at 11 a.m. Then a party congress has to approve it in June. But that is considered safe – no matter what the decision is. The party is closed. And it’s going well for them: In surveys, the Greens, the second strongest force, have been behind the Union for months with more than 20 percent. It is the first time that the Greens have nominated a person to run for the Chancellery.