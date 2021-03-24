D.he most important thing for you this Wednesday: Fewer and fewer citizens rate the work of the government positively. The approval for the CDU and CSU drops dramatically. The latest Corona resolutions are unlikely to change that. However, holidays in Mallorca are allowed. Then why not on Usedom?

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder after the deliberations of the federal and state governments

:



Image: dpa





1. Confidence in the government is falling

Fewer and fewer citizens rate the work of the government positively. The Union parties “are rapidly falling into the abyss”, as the current survey by the Institute for Demoskopie Allensbach on behalf of the FAZ shows.



Image: FAZ





Disastrous results: Only 30 percent of citizens rate the government’s crisis management positively. 62 percent rate it negatively. Approval for the CDU and CSU parties, which support the government, has fallen dramatically. While the approval of the Sunday question at the beginning of February was 37 percent, it is now only 28.5 percent. The Greens have 21 percent, the SPD 18 percent, the FDP and the Left have 8.5 percent each, and the AfD ten percent.



Image: FAZ





Greater potential: In February, the Union parties were still eligible for 42 percent of those eligible to vote in the Bundestag election. Now only 29 percent of eligible voters see it that way. For the first time, the potential of the CDU and CSU is smaller than that of the Greens, which is around 30 percent.

The reasons: According to Allensbach, it is not the “enrichment scandals” of individual MPs that are decisive for the fall of the Union. One of the main reasons is that trust in “the CDU can face a crisis” has been shaken. As recently as December, the government had the backing of almost 60 percent of the population. Criticism has been growing since January, says Allensbach.

“The new resolutions will hardly help to restore trust.” (Renate Köcher, Institute for Demoscopy Allensbach)

It should be quiet for five days over Easter.

:



Image: dpa





2. Five days of downtime

The Easter days should be used to reduce the number of infections. There is resentment and doubts about the effectiveness of the resolutions.

Without a big party: There should be five days of standstill in Germany. A gathering ban is to apply from April 1st to 5th. During this time, private get-togethers are possible with members of your own household and with another household, but limited to a maximum of five people. On Saturday “only the food retail trade in the narrow sense” is to open. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil said he was assuming “that a general day of rest also applies to the home office”. Labor lawyers expect a number of urgent labor law proceedings.

Services: During the Easter days, religious gatherings should only take place virtually. The EKD Council Chairman Heinrich Bedford-Strohm said: “The decision of the Corona summit surprised us very much.” You will be “explained exactly” why the previous hygiene concepts were not sufficient for the planned face-to-face services at Easter. The chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, said. “Easter is the most important festival for us.” And further: “At Christmas we showed how we can celebrate mass with caution.” One does not want to do without that at Easter.

Doubt: The epidemiologist Eva Grill told the FAZ: “This growth in the number of infections, which we have been seeing for a few weeks, is mainly caused by the mutant B.1.1.7. And you won’t get a grip on this growth with a five-day lockdown. ”Mobility researcher Kai Nagel agrees. The infections mainly take place at private meetings at home. Then there would be offices and schools. “Evening curfews would primarily prevent private meetings,” said Nagel. “But it would be almost as effective if everyone involved did a quick test before a private meeting.”