D.he most important thing for you this Friday: Those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered can hope for a bit more normalcy, in the EU there is a debate about the release of patents for vaccines, and plastic is becoming scarce.

1. More normality from Saturday for those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered?

2. Patent approval for vaccines: does it make sense?

3. Common climate goals

4. Dispute over fish with warships

5. SPD nominates Scholz

6. Plastic is becoming scarce

7th championship celebration in Munich?



Going for a walk: Vaccinated and Genesis patients will soon have more freedom, and not just in doing so.

Image: Lucas Bäuml





No exit or contact restrictions, no tests: Those who have been fully vaccinated against Corona or have recovered will soon be able to enjoy relief: the Federal Council could give the green light today.

What is planned: The Bundestag has voted in favor of those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered from Corona, whose infection was not more than six months ago, be treated as negative if a test is a prerequisite for access, for example at the hairdresser’s. Exit restrictions should not apply to these groups of people. When meeting other people, immunized persons are no longer counted. Quarantine would also no longer be necessary in most cases. For both groups, however, the distance rules and the mask requirement in certain places still apply. Those who have received all necessary corona vaccinations at least 14 days ago are considered fully vaccinated.

When the rules come into effect: The Federal Council could vote for the regulation on Friday – it could come into force on Saturday. Bremen’s Prime Minister Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) warns that people who have been vaccinated will soon be able to meet until late in the evening for a sociable barbecue evening. Bremen will therefore abstain from the Bundesrat.

AstraZeneca: The federal states still have a few million AstraZeneca vaccine doses in their warehouses that could find new buyers: From now on, all adults can be vaccinated with the preparation if they decide to do so in consultation with a doctor. The prioritization has been canceled. The time until the vaccination is complete can also be shortened: In future, the doctor, in consultation with the person being vaccinated, should be free to set the interval between four and twelve weeks for a second AstraZeneca vaccination.

Should patent protection for vaccines be temporarily suspended? Opinions are divided.

:



Image: dpa





Vaccine for the world: The US wants pharmaceutical companies to temporarily lose patent protection for their corona vaccines – in order to accelerate production without license fees. The pharmaceutical industry protests.

Debate: The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke of a “historic decision”. This could counter the inequality in the distribution of vaccines. The EU Commission is ready to discuss the proposal. She negotiates in the WTO for all member states. The EU heads of state and government want to talk about the move in Porto today, Friday and Saturday, but will not take any decisions.