The Ukrainian Foreign Minister recommends critics to use the frontline, the IFA electronics trade fair is looking for its purpose and the transfer window in the Bundesliga is closing. The FAZ newsletter

FC Bayern had the mostly disappointing Sadio Mané bought from Al-Nassr, well above the market value Image: AFP

The most important thing on Friday:

1. China’s claims overshadow the G-20 summit

2. Kuleba recommends that critics use it at the front

3. When children pay their parents rent

4. UBS completely swallows up Credit Suisse

5. The IFA is looking for its purpose

6. Today is Deadline Day

7. That changes in September



Chinese leader Xi Jinping

:



Image: EPA



1. China’s claims overshadow the G-20 summit

Shortly before the summit in New Delhi, a geopolitical dispute between China and India flares up. The negotiations of the G20 could be difficult.

Cancellation? It would be an affront to host Narendra Modi. According to unconfirmed reports, China’s leader Xi Jinping will not attend the G-20 summit in New Delhi, which begins late next week. Instead, Prime Minister Li Qiang is to arrive. There would also be no opportunity for Xi to meet American President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the summit. The Kremlin had previously announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be represented at the summit by his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.