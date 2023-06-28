The CDU wants to contradict the impression of squinting to the left. In Berlin it is about expropriations. And the digital euro is being prepared in Brussels. The FAZ newsletter for Germany.

DThe most important thing for you this Wednesday:

Philip Eppelsheim Deputy Editor-in-Chief for News and Politics Online.

1. “A Red-Red-Green Firewall Committee”

2. This is how Russia uses private military companies

3. Gas heaters only allowed with more and more “green gases”.

4th final report on the expropriation of Berlin housing companies

5. Legislative proposal for the digital euro

6. Kevin Spacey’s criminal trial begins

7. The lucrative relationships between football clubs and the alcohol industry



Against a green background: CDU chairman Friedrich Merz on June 26 in Kiel

:



Image: Imago



1. “A Red-Red-Green Firewall Committee”

The CDU emphasizes its dissociation from the AfD and sees the Greens as the “main opponent”.

Firewall: “Of course the firewall is in place,” said CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja. “There is no political cooperation on our part with the AfD.” The Saxony-Anhalt CDU state chairman Sven Schulze told the FAZ that there were “zero point zero efforts to do anything with the AfD” in his party. The Brandenburg CDU state chairman Jan Redmann is also against cooperation with the AfD. He also tells the FAZ: “It seems to me that a red-red-green fire wall committee always moves the wall in such a way that all other opinions fall behind. The CDU should also be pushed behind it so that the AfD kills them there.”