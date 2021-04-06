D.he most important thing for you on Tuesday: Armin Laschet calls for a “bridge lockdown”. By May, twenty percent of Germans should be vaccinated. A family feud escalates in Jordan. And Borussia Dortmund will face Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

1. Demand for “bridge lockdown”

2. More speed, more freedom

3. Armin Laschet or Markus Söder?

4. Family feud in Jordan

5. The transformation of VW

6. Quarter-finals in the Champions League

7. This is going to be important this week



Too many contacts still: people on the market in Erfurt

:



Image: dpa





1. Demand for “bridge lockdown”

The NRW Prime Minister wants to bring forward the next Corona conference with the Chancellor in view of the third wave. Cinemas and beer gardens open in Saarland. And the corona deniers are becoming more radical.

The requirement: Even fewer contacts, possibly exit restrictions, more home office, only the bare essentials at daycare centers and schools: In view of the third wave of corona, CDU boss Armin Laschet is pushing for a hard “bridge lockdown”. It is now important to “decide quickly”. That is why the conference between the Prime Ministers and the Federal Chancellor planned for April 12 must be brought forward. Laschet is also considering exit restrictions.

The location: In spite of the delay in reporting due to the Easter holidays, the Robert Koch Institute has recently registered thousands of new corona infections every day. There are again more than 4,000 corona patients in the country’s intensive care units. In the meantime, Saarland is starting its “model project” today: outdoor restaurants, cinemas, theaters, fitness studios and tennis halls are allowed to reopen. A negative quick test is usually a prerequisite for guests and users. In addition, up to ten people who tested negative can meet outdoors. In addition, the Netherlands will be considered a high incidence area from this Tuesday – after the Czech Republic, Poland and France, it is already the fourth neighboring country with more than 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days.

The deniers: After more than 15,000 opponents of the pandemic policy of the federal government demonstrated in Stuttgart on Saturday, mostly without masks and without observing the safety distance, North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) warns in the FAZ of an increasing radicalization of the protest movement against corona measures. Most of the participants in “lateral thinkers” demonstrations in North Rhine-Westphalia still come from the middle-class spectrum. But the proportion of right-wing extremists is now up to ten percent.

more on the subject



A lot going on: Cologne vaccination center on Easter Sunday.

:



Image: dpa





2. More speed, more freedom

Twenty percent of Germans could be vaccinated by May – and then regain certain freedoms. But the implementation could cause problems.

Tempo: But now it should really go faster: “By the beginning of May, 20 percent of Germans will be able to be vaccinated,” said Health Minister Jens Spahn on Easter Monday when visiting a Berlin vaccination center. The vaccination campaign will “gain more and more speed in the second quarter”. In addition to the vaccination centers, the doctor’s practices, who will be vaccinating across the country from this week on, will also increasingly play a role. On the weekend there were also pictures of longer queues from several Berlin vaccination centers for the first time. The reason: The new offers to people over 60 years of age for vaccinations with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine were “very well received”.