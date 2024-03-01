Navalny is to be buried in Moscow, the next rail strike is looming and Formula 1 is starting the new season. The FAZ newsletter.

1. Funeral service for Navalnyj in Moscow

2. Investigators also suspect Klette's accomplices in Berlin

3. The next GDL strike is imminent

4. Iran's regime fears participation in the sham election

5. Will Tesla's sewer line be shut off?

6. Formula 1 starts the new season

7. That changes in March



Navalny will be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery.

The Kremlin opponent is to be buried in the Russian capital today. The undertakers refuse to transport his body.

Call: Anyone who publicly mourns Alexei Navalny in Russia runs the risk of being arrested. Nevertheless, his supporters are calling for people to come to the funeral of the Kremlin critic who died in custody in Moscow today. Navalnyj's team wants to report live on the Internet and recommends guests to be there early. There are fears that uniformed officers could block Navalny's supporters from accessing the memorial service. Police patrols were already seen around the Borisovskoye cemetery on Thursday. According to independent media, officers also checked the IDs and bags of passers-by.