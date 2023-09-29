The USA is heading for a shutdown, Spain’s parliament is voting again on Feijóo and the first marathon since the start of the war is starting in Kiev. The FAZ newsletter.

Failed in the first attempt: Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the PP, wants to become Prime Minister of Spain. Image: dpa

The most important thing on Friday:

1. Can a shutdown still be avoided?

2. Spain’s parliament votes again on the new head of government

3. CO 2 -Border tax comes into effect

4. Merz examined

5. First marathon in Kiev since the start of the war

6. “Generation V” starts as a spin-off of “The Boys”

7. That changes in October



Kevin McCarthy, Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives

:



Image: Reuters



1. Can a shutdown still be avoided?

The battle over the budget is raging in the USA. An agreement has to be reached – otherwise there will be a shutdown of the administration on Sunday.

Imminent standstill: The fiscal year ends in the United States on Saturday. Until then, Congress must agree on an interim budget to finance federal authorities. Otherwise, there will be an administrative shutdown on Sunday – with unpaid compulsory leave for hundreds of thousands of federal employees. Many federal agencies across the country would close, and soldiers, FBI agents and border guards would remain unpaid.