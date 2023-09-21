Police officers try to block an entrance to the government building in Yerevan during a demonstration against Armenia’s prime minister.
Azerbaijan wants to incorporate Nagorno-Karabakh into its territory after its surrender. Volodymyr Zelensky meets with US President Joe Biden in Washington. The FAZ newsletter.
The most important thing for you on Thursday: Zelensky is traveling to Washington, the Germans are giving the federal government a miserable mid-term report and the Karabakh Armenians have surrendered in the Caucasus.
1. Zelensky meets Biden
2. First talks in Nagorno-Karabakh
3. The Germans are so disappointed with their government
4. Proposals for reform of the United Nations
5. The Boateng case is going into the next round
6. Advertising with the avatar
7th European Cup opener for Eintracht Frankfurt
1. Zelensky meets Biden
The Ukrainian president travels to his most important ally in Washington. It’s about further military aid for the war against Russia.
