Azerbaijan wants to incorporate Nagorno-Karabakh into its territory after its surrender. Volodymyr Zelensky meets with US President Joe Biden in Washington. The FAZ newsletter.

Police officers try to block an entrance to the government building in Yerevan during a demonstration against Armenia’s prime minister. Image: dpa

The most important thing for you on Thursday: Zelensky is traveling to Washington, the Germans are giving the federal government a miserable mid-term report and the Karabakh Armenians have surrendered in the Caucasus.

1. Zelensky meets Biden

2. First talks in Nagorno-Karabakh

3. The Germans are so disappointed with their government

4. Proposals for reform of the United Nations

5. The Boateng case is going into the next round

6. Advertising with the avatar

7th European Cup opener for Eintracht Frankfurt



Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden in Kiev last February

The Ukrainian president travels to his most important ally in Washington. It’s about further military aid for the war against Russia.