D.he most important thing for you this Wednesday: the CDU and CSU have a candidate for chancellor. Many schools will soon have to be closed again due to Corona. And Schalke is relegated.

Daniel Mohr Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

1. Will Armin Laschet be our new Chancellor?

2. Criticism of planned school closings

3. Corona policy does not shake trust in the EU

4. Fear of escalation in Ukraine

5. Real estate is becoming increasingly expensive

6. Schalke are relegated – Bayern almost champions

7. The Queen turns 95



Optimist: Armin Laschet on Tuesday in Berlin

:



Image: dpa





The CDU and CSU have fought intensely over who should lead them as the top candidate in the federal election. Not all of the trenches have been filled in yet. A survey now sees the Greens ahead.

Candidate of Hearts: CSU general secretary Markus Blume was still wistful when he called his party leader Markus Söder as a candidate of the hearts on Tuesday shortly after twelve o’clock. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt noted that committees would only work “as long as their decisions met with acceptance” and that it was visibly difficult for him to accept the decision of the CDU board. Junge Union boss Tilman Kuban criticized “the picture of yesterday evening was not a picture of an election winner, and so we cannot go into the election campaign”. But that doesn’t change the result: Armin Laschet won the vote in the CDU and Markus Söder accepted the result.

What chances does Laschet have? In all polls for the federal election on September 26, the CDU and CSU came out on top. Only a current Forsa survey from Tuesday now sees the Greens at the top. Only Willy Brandt in 1972 and Gerhard Schröder in 1998 and 2002 managed for the SPD to overthrow the Union as the strongest party. The CDU is the chancellor’s party par excellence in Germany. But they didn’t win the election in the sleeping car, as Markus Söder knew after the CDU’s lost state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate and before the dispute with Laschet, who again proved in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2017, was a difficult choice to be able to decide.

Can Laschet be Chancellor? There have been numerous disparaging remarks in the past few days. But the 60-year-old miner’s son and Catholic from Aachen showed stamina. A quality that would be an advantage for him as Chancellor. His Rhenish cheerfulness, always ready for a smile, his friendly manner, paired with political experience and pragmatism, are not bad conditions either. In any case, Laschet has often been underestimated.

FAZ Podcast for Germany: CDU for Laschet, against “Candidates of the Heart” – First resignations at the grassroots level



Distance, mask and testing are not enough: the Bundestag wants to close the schools.

:



Image: dpa





2. Criticism of planned school closings

The Bundestag wants to pass the amendments to the Infection Protection Act today. The ministers of education in particular are outraged that suddenly thousands of schools are to be closed again.

Incidence 165: It was the only tightening of the proposal by the federal government that the parliamentary groups of the CDU / CSU and SPD agreed on. Schools are said to have to close from an incidence of 165. This corresponds to the current national German average. In other words: around half of all schools will have to close if the law passes the Bundestag today, the Bundesrat tomorrow and then Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will pass it.