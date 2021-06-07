D.The most important things for you this Monday:

1. Lots of options for Haseloff

2. Headwind for the Greens

3. The vaccination prioritization ends

4. The pension could blow the budget

5. Does Putin use Nord Stream 2 as a weapon?

6. Löw’s last European Championship test against Latvia

7. This is going to be important this week



Thumbs up: the big election winner Reiner Haseloff with his wife Gabriele

:



Image: dpa





Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff triumphs in the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt and now wants to negotiate with all possible partners. And the voters show: They do not want the AfD as the strongest force in their country.

Sensational success: With a clear plus of more than seven percentage points compared to the last state election, Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff’s CDU won an election in Saxony-Anhalt. According to the preliminary official final result, the party is the big winner in Saxony-Anhalt with 37.1 percent. In surveys, she had fared significantly worse. Despite Corona, the voter turnout at 60.3 percent was similar to 2016. At that time it was 61.1 percent.

AfD at a distance: Haseloff’s victory is also a triumph over the AfD, which, in a survey, was even ahead of the CDU at times. That seems to have been a wake-up call for many voters – and so the right-wing populists, who are observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Saxony-Anhalt, had little to say against the head of government: With a result of 20.8 percent (minus 3.5 percentage points compared to 2016), the party remains the second strongest force – but the gap to the CDU has grown significantly. Election winner Haseloff also suspects that the AfD has mobilized its voters. According to the forecasts, Haseloff said the country had “really rallied”. The big loser is the left: it slipped in the country with 11.0 percent to its worst result since German reunification.

Many options: It is clear that Haseloff will not enter into a coalition with the AfD. Otherwise, there are a number of options for him: The CDU could continue the black-red-green Kenya coalition. With the entry of the FDP into the state parliament, a German coalition of CDU, SPD and FDP or a Jamaica alliance of CDU, Greens and FDP would also be possible. A two-party alliance between the CDU and the SPD would also be arithmetically feasible. Haseloff left it open which option appeals to him the most – he would like to talk to all possible partners.

Hoped for more: Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock

:



Image: dpa





Less than four months before the federal election, CDU Chancellor candidate Laschet should breathe a sigh of relief after Haseloff’s success in Saxony-Anhalt. The Greens’ hopes were dashed.

“Also a victory for Laschet”: “Of course that brings us tailwind for Berlin,” said Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) about the election results in Saxony-Anhalt on ARD. And added: “Now we have won. That’s why it is also a victory for Armin Laschet. “Friedrich Merz wrote:” The CDU with Armin Lash occurs closed. And the Baerbock-Train derailed this evening. “

“Not what we set out to do“: For the Greens in the federal government, the election result is sobering:“ We have not achieved what we set out to do, ”regretted Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock. With 5.9 percent (plus 0.7 percentage points compared to 2016), the party in Saxony-Anhalt did not get the significant boost that it had previously hoped for with a view to the polls.