Two who can get along: Zelensky and Macron in Paris in February Image: dpa

1. Habeck lays out strategy for CO₂-Storage before

2. Business forges democratic alliance in Stuttgart

3rd week of strikes in public transport

4. More German development aid for Ukraine

5. Grimm should join the Siemens Energy supervisory board

6. Greens propose investment funds

7. This will be important this week



Just over a year ago, Robert Habeck found out about CO₂ storage at the Norcem cement plant in Norway.

1. Habeck presents a strategy for CO₂ storage

The technology is not only controversial in his party: the Green Economics Minister Habeck is taking up the issue of CO₂-Pressure for climate protection in view.

Planning: Today Robert Habeck presents the key points for his company's carbon management strategy and a bill based on it. Both papers will then go to departmental coordination within the federal government.