D.he most important thing for you this Wednesday: criticism of Armin Laschet’s corona policy and support for Markus Söder on the question of the candidate for chancellor. The EU also seeks an honest partnership with Turkey. And the human rights situation has deteriorated.

Armin Laschet wants a “bridge lockdown”.

The NRW Prime Minister and CDU Chairman has to listen to sharp accusations from the SPD: His proposals “contribute to the insecurity of the people”.

accusations: The SPD criticizes Laschet’s proposal to adopt a sharp “bridge lockdown” and to convene a meeting of the prime ministers for this week. The SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz accused Laschet of not complying with the previous agreements to combat the pandemic. In this respect, it does not help to “meet somewhere,” said the Federal Minister of Finance. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil said: “Such proposals contribute to people’s uncertainty, but do not help us to contain the infection rate”. The chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference, Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD), criticized Laschet. This announces “tougher measures, but what that should be remains in the vague”.

Be careful: The Prime Minister of Hesse, Volker Bouffier (CDU), has put himself behind Laschet’s idea. The current situation is “uncertain” and the intensive care units have less and less capacity. Caution should be exercised in such a situation. Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) said that Laschet was “undoubtedly right”: “With the momentum before Easter, we will not reach the end of May.” The latter is the time at which the vaccinations make a “significant contribution” to reducing the number of infections could.

Vaccinations: The second stage of the vaccination campaign has started. 35,000 general practitioners’ practices are now also vaccinating against the corona virus. In the first week, all practices receive a total of 940,000 vaccine doses. According to the announcements by the Federal Ministry of Health, there should be a significant boost in the week of April 26th. Then the practices can expect more than three million doses. In the first two weeks of April only the vaccine from Biontech should be used. In the week of April 19, the Astra-Zeneca vaccine will also go to practices, followed by Johnson & Johnson’s.

Markus Söder: In popular favor, he is ahead of Armin Laschet.

2. Support for Markus Söder

Several members of the Bundestag speak out in favor of the CSU boss as candidate for chancellor. There are also demands for the parliamentary group to decide.

Explanation: Seven members of the Bundestag from Baden-Württemberg have pleaded in a joint letter that the CDU chairman Armin Laschet should allow the CSU chairman Markus Söder to take precedence in the candidacy for chancellor. Personal ambitions for the candidacy for chancellor would have to be postponed “if it is evident that someone else has a higher acceptance among the population”. You write: “Markus Söder enjoys a high level of trust in large parts of the population. That is why he would be a powerful and promising candidate for Chancellor for the entire Union. “