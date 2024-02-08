The Supreme Court is dealing with Trump's participation in the election, the frigate Hessen is leaving for use in the Red Sea, and Böhmermann is arguing with a beekeeper about satire and personal rights. The FAZ early thinker.

The most important thing on Thursday:

1st Supreme Court hearing on Trump's election participation

2nd Frigate Hessen departs for use in the Red Sea

3. Pakistan elects a new parliament

4. Which investments could the federal government monetize?

5. Böhmermann and the “beewashing” dispute

6. Čeferin's trick for the next term at UEFA

7. A little rain doesn't bother the Jecken



Are the Justices on the Supreme Court Trump Balanced?

Is Donald Trump allowed to run for US President given his role in the storming of the Capitol? This question is now before the Supreme Court.

Rebels excluded: The Supreme Court is today intervening in the legal dispute over Donald Trump's participation in the primaries for the Republican presidential nomination. According to a decision from the state of Colorado, the former president disqualified himself from the primaries due to his role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. This was justified by the 14th Amendment: Anyone who has taken an oath of office as a public official is excluded from exercising “civil or military office” if they were involved in an uprising.