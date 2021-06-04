D.The most important things for you this Friday:

1. Final spurt before the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt

2. Will Israel’s Eighth Alliance prevail?

3. When are more than 80 percent vaccinated?

4. FDP sued government for protection of the constitution

5. Plans for climate protection

6. A wooden office building for the Bundestag

7. Simone Biles and the super jump



Will continue to govern as Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt: Reiner Haseloff

In Saxony-Anhalt, the CDU wants to become the strongest force again. The AfD is sitting on your neck. And the formation of a coalition should also be exciting.

Many possibilities: The ruling CDU of Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff is in most surveys with values ​​of up to 30 percent ahead of the AfD (values ​​around 23 to 28 percent) – but in some of them very close. After the state elections on Sunday, a continuation of the current coalition of CDU, SPD and Greens could be possible. In the latest polls, the FDP also makes it back into the state parliament after a ten-year break. Then an alliance without the Greens and instead with the SPD and FDP would be an option for the CDU that should have some supporters in the CDU. A coalition of the CDU, SPD, FDP and the Greens could also be possible.

No alternative: Haseloff is considered a personified bulwark against the AfD. He has made it clear several times that he does not want to do anything together with the party that is being monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Saxony-Anhalt. Otherwise, the AfD would have no coalition partner.

Last mood test: The election is considered the last test of mood before the general election. Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet hopes that Haseloff can defend his office as prime minister. Should the AfD be ahead, it would trigger tremors as far as Berlin.

more on the subject



Already a historical photo: the party leaders Lapid, Bennett and Abbas in front of the coalition paper

2. Will Israel’s Eighth Alliance prevail?

This has never happened before: Eight ideologically widely divergent parties from the right-wing, centrist, left-liberal and Islamist camp in Israel are forging a coalition against Netanyahu. It remains to be seen whether she will actually rule.

Hurry: The eight-party coalition, which wants to end the era of the incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel for the time being, is trying with all means to be swiftly sworn in. In the Knesset, the current speaker of the parliament, who is close to Netanyahu, is to be voted out and then the new government is to be trusted. However, it is uncertain whether there will be a majority for this and when that will happen.

Disruptive maneuvers: The incumbent Prime Minister tries to prevent the coalition by all means. On Twitter, he wrote: “Any Knesset MP elected with the right votes must oppose the dangerous left government”. At least one MP from the right-wing Jamina party has already signaled his rejection. This would leave the alliance with a narrow majority of 61 of the 120 seats in parliament. In the first two years, the Jamina chairman Naftali Bennett will become prime minister, the previous opposition leader Jair Lapid will then take over the foreign office. After two years, Lapid will become Prime Minister. Bennett then wants to move to the Justice Department.