FAZ early thinker: Against right-wing extremism: human chain planned around Reichstag

The most important thing on Friday:

1st Bundestag votes on the budget

2. The EU decision could also help Biden

3. The train isn't coming today

4. Human chain against “remigration”

5. The Apple Vision Pro is here

6. The Threatened Lake of the Year

7. An Ironman triathlon every day for four months



1st Bundestag votes on the budget

After the ruling from Karlsruhe, the traffic light had to plug many holes; now the 2024 budget is to be approved several weeks late.

Debt brake takes effect: Normally, the Bundestag approves the budget in December of the previous year. This time the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court intervened. The traffic lights had to plug holes and fight for cost-cutting measures. Today the Bundestag is voting on the 2024 budget after a delay of several weeks. Spending of 476.8 billion euros and loans of 39 billion euros are planned; the debt brake is to be adhered to again after years of exceptions.