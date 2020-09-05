C.orona is a stress test. Not just for your private life, but also for your investment. And thus also for our “Shares for Beginners” strategy, which was first presented here in December 2018. The plan for specific share purchases is set up for at least five years and has never claimed to be the philosopher’s stone. But we want to give specific answers and not just ideas to the question: Which exact stocks are worth buying – even now in the Corona crisis?

Word has got around that stocks are the most promising investment in the long term. But their prices fluctuate, there are always reasons to wait and see before buying shares. And in retrospect, there was always one stock that performed better than the one that it had chosen. However, that is in the nature of things, and our strategy will not change it. But we want to show a way how readers can overcome their inner weaker self with the help of the financial section of the FAZ and choose “the best dividend stock in the Dax” every quarter with a simple process. It is not certain that this stock will actually turn out to be the best stock in retrospect. But we are still convinced of our approach even after difficult months on the stock market and with this interim report we want to encourage them to continue or to start now. It does take a bit of work though.