KCan the new federal government bring about a new beginning? Two years of Corona – what lessons is our society drawing from the pandemic? Demographics, digitization, decarbonization: What recipes do we have for the great challenges of this decade? This year, in the face of a war in Ukraine and a two-year-long global pandemic, we will be discussing the pressing issues of the present with prominent, bright minds. The motto of this year’s FAZ Congress is “New Horizons”.

“We welcome many special guests who have accepted our invitation to speak here. In the midst of a pandemic, the war that is taking place in Ukraine and a not entirely unimportant state election in Schleswig-Holstein, which some do not want to lose under any circumstances and others definitely want to win, this is not a matter of course,” says FAZ Managing Director Thomas Lindner Challenges of organizing such a congress – a congress that can take place as a face-to-face event for the first time since 2019.