Once again, Barcelona finds itself in a drama in the transfer market due to the club’s lack of financial fair play in making transfers. This being the case, the club’s current coach, Hansi Flick, will have to repeat Xavi’s formula and fill the squad with talent from La Masia, a fact that has already been seen in the first matchday. This being the case, the coach tried many youngsters in the preseason and most of them had positive reviews, except for one, Faye, who seems not to have caught the coach’s eye and is more out of the club than in.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and Stade de Rennes are close to finalising the transfer of the young defender, who is only 20 years old. The fee is said to be 10 million euros fixed, plus 5 million in performance-based variables. Although the Blaugrana will not keep a percentage of his contract, they have added a buy-back clause to the transfer contract in exchange for 30 million euros if the African becomes an elite defender.
Faye was trained by Rafael Marquez in the reserve team and his level seemed to be sufficient to be considered this year, however, Flick did not find him a place in the squad, either as a centre-back or as a full-back. Now, the African is leaving for Rennes, one of the best trainers of talent so far this decade, where he will take over from Leny Yoro.
