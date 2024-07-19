They say that the actress, the human being, the professional, possessed countless virtues. But they also hint that she could often be unbearable, that she is bipolar, manic-depressive and an alcoholic who was often relieved by detox clinics. Bette Davis, that queen of acid tongue, says: “Not even if they gave me a million dollars would I act in a film with her. And many people in Hollywood will tell you the same.” There must have been shoots that her attacks made very problematic. But she was a magnificent actress and a very beautiful woman, full of style, sensuality, truthfulness. Her name is Faye Dunaway. She is 83 years old. And the old glamour has not abandoned this old lady. The documentary makes it clear. Faye, which can be seen on the Max platform.

More information

I was stunned (another term could be used, but it would not be correct or appropriate) when I saw it for the first time on a screen as a teenager. Bonnie and ClydeShe played Bonnie Parker, but she was nothing like the real character, a robber who was brimming with courage but with a presence as strident as it was dispensable. Faye Dunaway was the permanent seduction, the joy, the vitality, the touch of madness, the eroticism. Also the bitterness and the disconsolation before the impotence of her audacious boyfriend, Clyde Barrow. And I think that from then on I have seen all her films, the good ones, the mediocre ones and the bad ones. She has always been unforgettable to me.

Auction at Phillips (London), in May 2023, of the famous photo of Terry O’Neill with Faye Dunaway on the morning of the 1977 Oscars. Yui Mok – PA Images (PA Images via Getty Images)

And sometimes, the actress has composed memorable characters. As in Network: a ruthless world. Dunaway is the director of a television channel exclusively obsessed with ratings, voracious and deeply lonely, who sees an inexhaustible vein in a presenter in decline and progressively insane who promises the morbid and expectant audience that one day soon he will commit suicide in front of the cameras. And the game of glances and gestures between her and Steve McQueen (difficult to choose the most) is subtle and morbid. cool of the two) while they play an apparent game of chess in The Thomas Crown AffairYou can only imagine this lady as blonde, elegant, intense, but also mysterious.

Peter Finch and Faye Dunaway in ‘Network’. FilmPublicityArchive (FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch)

And I discover, looking back at Faye Dunaway’s filmography, that it’s been a long time since I’ve been following the presence of current stars. They may be excellent actresses, but I have no crush on them. My favorite actress was the late and immense Barbara Stanwyck (look her up on the Internet, because no one remembers her anymore) who was not a dazzling beauty, although she was full of attractiveness, grace, rhythm, malice, intelligence, enigma.

Steve McQueen and Paul Newman surround Faye Dunaway on the set of ‘The Towering Inferno’.

And I was stunned and happy with the presence and performance of the beautiful Michelle Pfeiffer in The Fabulous Baker Boys, the suggestive and very clever Angie Dickinson of Bravo River, the volcanic Kathleen Turner of Fire in the body and Sharon Stone of Basic instinct. Moving forward in time, I also found fascinating actresses who exude talent and personality like Naomi Watts and Jessica Chastain. They are stars. Like the ones we’ve always had. They have that special something.

Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, in ‘Chinatown’.

Sharon Stone appears in Faye telling very nice things about her friend Faye Dunaway. She defends herself from so much negative gossip, although she accepts her chronic illnesses, stating that she has always tried to express on screen feelings that have been in her since she was a child. She also says that she has had various loves, but that inevitably her expiration date is two years. And a photograph of her appears repeatedly at dawn, lying in a hammock, surrounded by newspaper clippings that talk about the Oscar she was awarded the night before. I imagine she was drunk or hungover, with little makeup. And it is inevitable to fall in love with that lady. I saw Faye Dunaway many years ago sitting in a chair in the press room at the Cannes festival for a couple of hours. She didn’t talk to anyone. And those who recognized her didn’t bother her either. But God knew what she was doing there. In silence, full of class. Maybe waiting for Godot. Or suffering from bipolar disorder.

