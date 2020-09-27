Two black cars began to follow Fawzia Koofi and her daughter as they entered Kabul after spending the day in the Kalakan district, north of the Afghan capital. By the time they realized it, one of the vehicles passed them at full speed to block their way and from the second they were shot twice. The first shot hit him in the right shoulder, the second missed and the bullet ended up on the side of the vehicle. “My driver maneuvered quickly and we flew off as they continued to shoot us. I was in shock, but I soon realized that my shoulder was bleeding and I couldn’t move my hand. The best of all is that they did not follow us, probably because they thought they were right and had managed to kill me, but they did not succeed.

These were the words of Fawzia Koofi to the press from the Kabul hospital where she recovered from the wound suffered in this attack which took place very recently, on August 14. For the second time, Koofi made it out of an assassination attempt alive. The first was in 2010, when the convoy in which the activist was traveling to Nangarhar, in the south of the country, to celebrate International Women’s Day, was ambushed.

President Ashraf Ghani immediately condemned the attack on Koofi last August and made it clear that “these cowardly actions against Afghan women activists will not stop their commitment to protecting the rights they have won in the last 19 years.”

This is one of the central disputes in Afghanistan, where the Taliban aspire to reinstate the Emirate with which they ruled the country between 1996 and 2001, a threat to women and ethnic and religious minorities, such as the Shiites Hazaras, considered heretics by the radical Islamists.

Face to face with the enemy



A month after the attack, this 44-year-old woman flew with the Afghan government delegation to Doha and sat in front of the Taliban to negotiate an end to a two-decade war. Fawzia Koofi is one of three women on a 21-person negotiating team, along with Fatima Gailani and Habiba Sarabi. She is a survivor dedicated to defending women’s rights against the Taliban who have conditioned her entire life.

In September 1996, “I was studying medicine in Kabul when the Taliban conquered the city. I saw them from the fifth floor of a building. There was fighting in the streets and militiamen arrived with automatic weapons, ”he told the BBC in an interview last year, when the first direct but unofficial meeting between the government and the insurgency took place in Moscow. “I was not afraid, I was there as a representative of all the women in the country and I told them to their faces that they should also incorporate women into their team. They laughed, “he recalled before the cameras.

He was not afraid, but then in Moscow, as now in Doha, he is very clear about who he is up against. As she recounts in her memoirs, entitled ‘Favored daughter’, she had to give up her dream of being a doctor because women were banned from university. Instead, she began teaching English to girls in her neighborhood, expelled from schools.

Her brother and her husband, Hamid, were imprisoned by the insurgents and their partner died of tuberculosis. She was left a widow with two daughters to support in the most hostile environment possible. She always kept in mind the example of her mother, who was the second wife of a tribal leader who was assassinated by the Mujahideen during the civil war. She was the one who agreed to send him to school when she was a child and, as would happen to her on several occasions later, she broke the mold by being the only daughter in school.

Political career



After the US invasion of Afghanistan and the Taliban defeat, he focused his efforts on politics, but never forgetting social work. She was the first Afghan woman to work for UNICEF and was primarily involved in the rehabilitation of child soldiers and care for internally displaced persons.

Shortly after, he founded the Movement for Change, a new political party to fight corruption and promote the defense of human rights. In 2005, she again marked a milestone in the history of Afghan feminism by being the first woman to hold the vice-presidency of the parliament, where she has held political work since then.

After two weeks of meetings in Doha with representatives of the Taliban, Fawzia Koozi uses social media daily to share her reflections. “You cannot achieve true and lasting peace if women are excluded from society,” she wrote. past the first meetings. A claim that he has defended since 1996, when he saw the Taliban arrive in Kabul and women became hidden shadows under the cloth of burqas.

24 years later, he faces his past to achieve a different future for Afghanistan than the one that radical Islamists imposed for five years, an Emirate that they aspire to reinstate and in which they have made it clear that they reject the current Constitution, whose article 22 reads: “Citizens of Afghanistan, male or female, have equal rights and duties before the law.” Unquestionable in the West, but permanently at risk in your country.