ofJulian Baumann shut down

A fawn with its mouth taped shut was found in the Tübingen district on Sunday. The animal died a little later. The police turned to the population.

Bodelshausen – Deer are not uncommon in the forests of Baden-Württemberg. There they mainly have to beware of predators such as the returning wolves. In the Tübingen district, on the other hand, a four-week-old fawn fell victim to a human. The little animal was found on Sunday in a garden in Bodelshausen with its mouth taped shut. A passerby alerted a hunter friend who was able to save the little one for the time being. However, the fawn died a short time later. As BW24 * reports, an unknown perpetrator taped the fawn’s mouth shut – a short time later it dies.

In the Black Forest, deer currently have to watch out for predators. Because there is a new wolf appeared, probably from the Alps (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.