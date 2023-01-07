The film was presented with a cinematic vision directed by Wael Ramadan, and written by Sulaf Fawakherji, who expressed her happiness, in statements to “Sky News Arabia,” that “the first show would be outside Syria in front of the Tunisian audience, known for its openness and artistic culture,” considering that “the film was received by the most beautiful Recepion”.

She explained that, through this film, she is going through the script-writing experience for the second time, after “Cherry Letters”, saying: “I started the film in support of Ramadan, the director of the work, then I adopted the project with love and enjoyed creating the characters, their ideas, their concerns and pains, and formed through their dialogues the sentences and messages that I want to convey.”

And she continued, “We were talking about public and private pain and the situation of the Syrian and Arab people, and the difficulty of them reaching the simple requirements of life in a different way, and we did not talk about the consequences of the war directly, but rather presented them in a sarcastic manner so that it would reach faster than any other political discourse.”

She added, “It was a hiccup between laughter and choking, always hoping to reach a solution.”

The Syrian star, Ramadan, Rana Al-Azem, Wafaa Mousalli, Mirna Shalfoun, Jenny Asber, Yazan Khalil, Jamal Al-Ali, Mayar Ismail, Fayez Kazak, and Andre Skaf, co-star in the film.

The premiere of “Kazy Rose” in Tunisia witnessed an encouraging interaction from the audience, which Fawakherji expressed during her presentation of the work, as “Tunisian love and cultural participation between the two countries.”

And she went on: “The film conveys the suffering of the Syrians in particular and the Arab peoples in general, as a result of the crises the world is witnessing, with a focus on the comedic treatment of the problems of the simple citizen, such as health, education, electricity cuts and the gas crisis.”

The film’s characters, belonging to different social groups and classes, meet in a nightclub called “Kazy Rose”, where they talk about their social, political and cultural problems.

It is noteworthy that the film was shown for the first time last September in Syria, then participated in the Los Angeles Film Festival in the United States, and won the Special Jury Prize and Best Screenplay.

Regarding her future projects, Fawakherji said that she is about to participate in a movie called “Madad”, which she directed, in addition to her participation in the series “Mal Al Qabban”, which will be shown next Ramadan.

The Syrian star reviewed, on her accounts on social media, the details of her visit to Tunisia, before showing her new movie under the comment “Asalamah from Green Tunisia,” and published pictures of her from various tourist places.