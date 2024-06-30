Fawaghi Hassan Al Zaabi, a kindergarten teacher at Kalba Kindergarten, confirmed that the kindergarten stage is the basic stage that lays the foundation stone for the child’s educational, psychological and social development, noting that the distinguished teacher is the one who searches for means of educational creativity and develops them to create an educational environment that helps creativity and links values ​​to the creative development provided to students.

The teacher, who holds a Master’s degree in innovative education with distinction from the United Arab Emirates University, a Bachelor’s degree in early childhood, a Master Trainer license from UNICEF, a certificate in learning leadership, and a Microsoft Certified Teacher, pointed out that her educational philosophy is based on the belief that education is the most powerful means of developing the skills and capabilities that students need to face the challenges of the 21st century, noting that the kindergarten teacher plays the most influential and important role in building strong educational foundations for young people, as this stage contributes to their comprehensive development.

Al Zaabi stressed her keenness to provide innovative educational experiences that contribute to developing children’s skills and motivating them to explore the world around them, stressing the importance of the learning environment in kindergartens being stimulating to creativity and enhancing creative thinking through

Diversity of activities enables the teacher to discover creative children and adopt the necessary methods and approaches to help them show their talents and develop their skills.

She pointed out that during her seven-year professional career, she won the Khalifa Educational Award (Cycle 17 – Creative Teacher Category in 2024), and also won the Best Five Educational Research Competition at the UAE University level in 2023. She prepared five educational research, including a research on the impact of the Stream initiative. In enhancing 21st century skills for kindergarten students, in addition to writing 15 scientific papers related to education in multiple topics.