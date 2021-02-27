A country under suspicion. The relentless mistrust of democracy. A political class without flight or height.

A President who does not believe in meritocracy. A Vice President who shamelessly conducts the Senate session in which the transfer of the judges investigating her is decided. A former President who, in an apparent psychotic episode, warns the world that in 2021 Argentina will not have elections, but ends with a “privilege vaccination” of the government he criticizes.

Domestic employees tempted to join the State workforce, in the area in charge of their “employer”. Relatives of designated ministers (brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, etc.) in flagrant violation of a current decree that prohibits it. Dozens of officials in public positions, accused in pending processes (many linked to corruption), who decide the fate of the Argentines.

None of this is the fault of the coronavirus, the pandemic only expands the reflections of what we are and what we lack. It is just a new scene prone to abuse, where there are no controls. A nation that cries out for “public ethics” – the same as promised by leaders accustomed to impunity – and longs for a apathetic society without memory, which only reacts to scandals.

At least a bit of the “ethics of responsibility” that the German sociologist Max Weber spoke of, the one that forces us to put first the consequences – and the reactions – of the decisions we make, considering others.

Law No. 25,188 on “ethics in the exercise of public function” has been overtaken by time and Argentine mischief. Patched with successive decrees, after the scandals that occurred during the administration of Mauricio Macri (use of the helicopter by magnate Joe Lewis, Correo Argentino, Case of Shell), it is out of step with the most modern legislation by not properly regulating issues of nepotism, conflicts of interest , and lacking a sanctioning framework – exemplary and effective – and an independent enforcement authority of the power to be supervised.

The draft of a new law on public ethics, promoted by the previous government, received a truncated treatment and lost priority. A political class without genuine ethical principles leads to discontent and contempt, and weakens democracy, making it fragile and empty.

The noise produced by the so-called “VIP vaccination” is just a new chapter in the notable confusion that engulfs the Argentine leadership, to differentiate the public from the private. The same happens in many provinces, where so many years without alternation blur the boundaries between State, Government and official party.

Corruption entrenched for a long time destroys solidarity, transforming public goods into a market for favors, fueling the trafficking of privileges and influence, and making the constitutional dogma of “equality before the law” illusory.

The President has played at ambiguity, by requesting the resignation of the Minister and then relativizing – and even justifying – his actions. But those same “irregularities” occurred in different Argentine jurisdictions, confirming that there is a similar matrix of behavior, beyond ideologies or partisanship.

It is about access to public information, accountability and responsibility in acts of power. Citizens have the right to know and to demand and the authorities the urgent obligation to inform. The nomination as the new Director for the Access to Public Information Agency of a professional without experience in the matter – and an advisor to the Chief of Cabinet of Ministers – does not seem to help or be an improvement.

We urgently need a new public ethics law. Perhaps we should remind the powerful that as citizens the issue matters to us. A small poster, an improvised inscription, with those brave words “public ethics” pasted on our backpack, our windshield, our balconies or offices, would be a more strident message than their scandals and a silent cry of repudiation.

Marcelo Bermolén is Director of the Observatory of Institutional Quality of the Austral University.