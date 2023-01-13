Home page politics

For the fourth time, Putin has changed leadership in the Ukraine war. Does Russia want to get closer to the Wagner Group or put them in their place?

Moscow – In a few days, Russia wanted to overrun Ukraine and take Kyiv. The Ukraine war has now lasted almost a year. So far, the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has had to listen to criticism primarily from the financier of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The mistakes in the Ukraine war have long had an impact on the Kremlin chief. Again and again Putin draws personnel consequences. His latest coup: he put Chief of Staff Valeri Gerasimov in command of the war against Ukraine. Experts see the 70-year-old’s move as a step towards the mercenary force. Can Putin be “Wagnerized”?

Power struggle in the Ukraine war: does Putin want to please the Wagner group or put them in their place?

It is now the fourth change of power at the head of the Russian campaign towards Kyiv. With Chief of Staff Valeri Gerasimov, Putin seems to have put his strongest horse in this post.

Experts see this as a structural approximation to the Wagner Group. Their boss had already several times, together with Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leaders demand ‘tactical and personnel changes’.

The change at the top of the army could, according to Dara Massicot, a senior researcher at the Rand Corporation be a measure to show the two Putin critics their place. That Personnel decisions for Putin are part of “a political game”.is also certain for the military expert Marina Miron from King’s College London, as she told the US magazine Newsweek stated. However, not all experts share this assessment.

Wagner Group in the Ukraine War: Is Putin Wagnarizing the State Army?

“The appointment of Gerasimov as commander of the front-line forces was due to Wagner’s success,” says nationalist political scientist Sergey Markov. He reports that Bavarian Radio. According to Markov, success is based on quick management decisions.

According to Markov, the appointment of Gerasimov will speed up the decision-making process “dramatically”. The Russian military blogger Semjon Pegow (“Wargonzo”) takes a similar view.

Surovikin in the Ukraine war assigned: The favorite of the hardliners is pushed back

“Now the general staff is directly and uncompromisingly responsible for absolutely everything,” Pegow formulates his assessment of the change in leadership. Before Gerasimov, the commander Sergey Surovikin held the post at the head of the Ukraine campaign.

From a military point of view, the commander, who has only been deployed since October, can look back on a number of successes in the Ukraine war, such as the German press agency writes. In the hierarchy of power, Surovikin has slipped into one of Gerasimov’s three deputy posts. He is one of the favorites of Kadyrov and Prigozhin, which in turn speaks for Dara Massicot’s thesis.

War in Ukraine: Even supporters of the war seem pessimistic

“Now the general has to descend from heaven to earth, but he hasn’t set foot on earth for a long time,” Kremlin observer Roman Switan scoffed at the Russian exile broadcaster currenttime. He is alluding to the fact that Gerasimov had only once shown himself close to the front.

It remains to be seen whether the change of power will lead to changes in the Ukraine war. However, according to the British political newspaper, optimism is not even spreading among Russian war advocates newstatesman writes. (Lucas Maier)