The second day of the Women’s Football Cup begins at 2:00 am (Brasília time) on Friday (21) with the confrontation between Finland and Switzerland, in Group A, at the Dunedin Stadium, in New Zealand, with capacity for more than 30,000 fans. The great expectation, however, is for the debut of the selections of Spain and the United States, considered two of the favorites for the title. The Spanish debuted in World Cups only in 2015, and in the last edition, in 2019, they were eliminated by the North Americans, who would later win their fourth championship.

Spain, by attacking midfielder Alexia Putellas, two-time winner of the Ballon d’Or (awarded by France Football magazine), takes the field at 4:30 am against Costa Rica, in Group C (which also includes Japan and Zambia). The game will be at Wellington Regional Stadium, in the capital of New Zealand.

Related news: Will Alexia Putellas bounce back to top form on the world stage? play #FIFAWWC Daily Fantasy now! — FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 20, 2023

The main star of the team, Putellas is still doubtful for the debut. The player returned to training in March this year, after being sidelined for eight months, recovering from a ligament injury in her left knee.

“All the players are available for tomorrow”, said coach Jorge Vilda, in a press conference this Thursday (20). “In Alexia’s case, it’s optimizing all the training sessions to have her with us. We are very careful with everything we do.”

The 23. We can’t wait to represent you Down Under pic.twitter.com/mXjaRRAZ08 — US Women’s National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 10, 2023

Closing the Friday (21st), the North American selection, leader of the FIFA world ranking, faces the newcomer Vietnam (32nd). The confrontation, for Group E ((Holland and Portugal complete the group) starts at 22:00 and will take place at the Eden Park stadium, in Auckland (New Zealand), where the opening of the World Cup took place.

“We’ve got to get through this game before we can even think about talking about game two,” defensive back Crystal Dunn said during a press conference. “We didn’t play against Vietnam, it’s a team we have some images of but obviously we’ve never played against them, but I think they will play their best game and we know that”, she concluded.

