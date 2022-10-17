Favorites, TV broadcast, Stars



Questions and answers about the start of the season in the NBA



Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner (r) in action against Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks.

Photo: dpa/John Raoux





Berlin Before the start of the 77th NBA season, we will answer the most important questions: Who is broadcasting, what can Dennis Schröder and the other German players calculate, who will be MVP and what about the “alien”?







What’s up?



8 images The Germans in the NBA

Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





The 77th season of the North American basketball professional league NBA starts on Wednesday night. The main round ends after 82 games per team on April 9, 2023, before the playoffs begin on April 15. Game one of the finals is scheduled for June 1st.

Who are the favourites?

The Los Angeles Clippers name keeps popping up when it comes to contenders for the title. Their star player Kawhi Leonard, who missed last season with a cruciate ligament injury, is back and could be the deciding factor. Of course, defending champions Golden State Warriors around the extraterrestrial Stephen Curry are again among the closest favorites. Just like the Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo. It will be interesting to see whether LeBron James, Dennis Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers can have a say in the championship.

What about the Germans?

Six Germans will play in the NBA next season. Above all, Dennis Schröder wants to get into the play-offs with the Lakers and recommend himself for a big contract. Maximilian Kleber will probably have the best chance of a deeper play-off run. In the Dallas Mavericks, 2022 in the semifinals, he plays alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic. Child prodigy Franz Wagner will continue to gain experience alongside his brother Moritz at Orlando Magic. There are also Isaiah Hartenstein (New York Knicks) and Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers). The latter is definitely still a candidate for a change.







What’s in it for Dennis Schröder?

In the best case, a new well-endowed and long-term NBA contract. At least that must be his goal. In LA, after unfortunate stints with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, he signed for just one year and just $2.6 million. Schröder, who had impressively demonstrated his strengths at the European Championships, has to convince the Lakers on his second attempt in order to actually get another big deal. In terms of sport, it is definitely questionable whether the Lakers can go far in the play-offs.

Who will be MVP?

One of the usual suspects. Doncic, Antetokounmpo and defending champion Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) are again the hottest contenders. Knowing that even a Steph Curry will want to add a third to his two MVP trophies. Clippers star Leonard and Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers are also worth mentioning here.

Who is this “alien”?

Victor Wembanyama. The man everyone wants. The French super talent of just 18 years is likely to be drafted into the NBA in 2023. And already all the clubs are licking their fingers for the 2.21m giant from the French club Metropolitans 92, who is also so technically outstanding. “Everyone’s been called a unicorn in recent years, but he’s more like an alien,” said LeBron James himself. Some teams at the bottom of the table will lose on purpose, overseas it’s called “tanking” to have a better chance at Wembanyama in the draft next year.

Where can I watch the NBA?

The streaming provider Dazn shows 182 games in the regular season and all games of the so-called play-in tournament. After that, there is at least one match per play-off match day live. Dazn will then broadcast the finals in full. At the same time, fans can watch all games live with the NBA League Pass. Dazn costs 29.99 euros per month as a subscription.

(ako/sid)