After the first eight days of the Clausura 2023 tournament were played, where the two teams from Nuevo León, Club de Fútbol Monterrey and Tigres UANL occupy positions one and two of the general classification with 21 and 18 points, respectively.
The Mexican midfielder from the San Nicolás de los Garza team, Juan Pablo Vigonthinks that the two teams from the State of Nuevo León are emerging as the favorites to be champions of this contest.
With everything and the criticism that both teams receive for the impressive economic investments that they make year after year in the transfer markets, the player said he was proud to belong to a team like the feline and mentioned that this investment is being reflected on the field of game.
“Happy. I feel proud, with great honor to belong to this institution, the two teams from here in the north are fighting for the first results, I think that the investment is reflected, we are fighting and I think we are going to be one of the candidates to title””
– Juan Pablo Vigon.
“I feel very happy to be here, Tigres, Monterrey has been talked about for a long time, it is that they are doing things well, I feel happy to belong and with great desire to continue doing what Tigres has done, which has transcended Mexican soccer”, expressed the auriazul element.
On the other hand, the Mexican midfielder appreciated the constructive criticism, in addition, he declared that he works extra to be in optimal conditions at all times.
“Positive and negative criticism exists in a footballer’s career, I train to be in optimum condition, I work extra to be well, I haven’t been given the goal, I work to do it, I like to do it, I kill myself in training to do it in the best way. In football there are few who maintain a high level, it is to be physically and mentally well, when it comes to scoring goals you are not the best and when you don’t score you are not the worst”, he sentenced.
