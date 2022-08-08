The 2021/22 Premier League season has ended spectacularly, with Manchester City crowned champions on the final day as they finished a point ahead of Liverpool. Man City will be determined to defend their crown in 2022/23, but Liverpool will want revenge and possibly other suitors as well. Pre-season has provided a first look at the clubs hoping to win the title, as well as those who simply want to stay in the Premier League this season. Here is the ranking of the favourite candidates to win the Premier League title in 2022/23. With that said, now we can look at times when it makes sense to bet on your favorite team.

1. Manchester United – 28/1

Despite a disastrous season as they finished sixth, United will hope to enjoy a positive new era under Erik ten Hag. However, at Old Trafford, there is still a lot to do with the team in need of a major overhaul. United have added Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia this season and could feature in the game with a few more appearances. A title fee seems pretty optimistic at the moment, but Sky Bet has placed United in fifth place. The new management change could provide an early boost if the season gets off to a positive start.

2. Chelsea – 16/1

Thomas Tuchel’s side faced a lot of uncertainty in the second half of the season before owner Roman Abramovich finally left the club. Todd Boehly is currently in charge and Chelsea will look to put more pressure on Man City and Liverpool after finishing third last season. Chelsea replaced the starter Romelu Lukaku with Raheem Sterling, and Kalidiou Koulibaly became the vehicle of the defence, but there are still plenty of holes in Chelsea’s squad, and several players have expressed a desire to join. departure. Tuchel has talented players at his disposal but more additions are needed if Chelsea is really serious about a title challenge.

3. Tottenham – 14/1

It is well documented that Tottenham has not won the league since 1961, but there is a real sense of optimism surrounding the club under Antonio Conte. With stars of the calibre of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Tottenham has the potential to cause major problems in defence, while the arrival of Yves Bissouma gives them additional quality in midfield and Ivan Perisic brings a wealth of experience. A large sum for Richarlison is an even bigger boon, and Conte now boasts ample attacking talent. Conte secured a top-four finish for Tottenham against rivals Arsenal last season and now his aim will be to push even further.

4. Liverpool – 9/4

Liverpool missed the treble last season and has to deal with winning the FA Cup and League Cup, so they will be especially determined to win the title in 2022/23. Sadio Mane’s departure from Bayern Munich comes as a shock, but Klopp will be hoping new recruit Darwin Nunez will settle in quickly, just as Luis Diaz did last season. Liverpool has yet to strengthen their midfield, which is certainly a concern, but the German should put the team on the radar for another title challenge.

5. Manchester City – 4/7

Having won four of the last five seasons, City has unsurprisingly established themselves as title contenders to win the title again. The addition of Erling Haaland should help their careers, although Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are both gone as a result. The city has also brought in Kalvin Phillips to support the midfielder, and Julian Alvarez will provide additional attacking impetus. It will certainly take something special to prevent City from winning the league again.