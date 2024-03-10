The Oscars close the 2024 awards season and will once again be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. “I feel like what people appreciate the most are the really strong jokes,” he told Variety. The comedian and host also expects powerful speeches from the winners. “If they are half as good as last year, we will have a great show.”

Nominated for best film, The Moon Killers. Photo: diffusion.

And in terms of favorites, the United States press seems to agree that Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer will achieve several records. The film arrives at the ceremony with 13 nominations, including best film and best direction. In addition, he has won the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, BAFTA and SAG, among others. “It grossed almost $1 billion worldwide, something unheard of for a summer release.” of a 3 hour adult drama partially in black and white. Which makes it an overwhelming favorite, probably in line to win 8 awards,” Deadline maintains. Because critics predicted more than six Oscars for Oppenheimer, this film could have the highest number of awards since I Want to Be a Millionaire in 2008.

Nominated for best film, Past Lives. Photo: diffusion.

The same media says that some Academy voters elected Annette Bening of Nyad despite not being a favorite for best actress. However, the Oscar would be between Emma Stone for Poor Creatures (with 11 nominations) and Lily Gladstone for The Moon Killers (with 10). “There has been a lot of talk about Gladstone making history as the first Native American actress. Surprisingly, she wasn't even nominated for a BAFTA, which could indicate problems with the international voting bloc. That left a solid opening for Emma Stone, whose performance is widely considered the most original and inventive.” But they believe that foreign voters will elect Sandra Hüller. “The international contingent might want to reward her, she is among the two nominated for best film (Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest).”

Meanwhile, they point out that the Oscar for best original screenplay would not go to Barbie, but to the winner of Cannes Anatomy of a fall. “It could be the first French script to win here since A Man and a Woman in 1966.” Although for them it could be the surprise Past Lives by Celine Song. “But she only has two nominations.”

ABC will broadcast the ceremony. “It is in charge of producing the gala and broadcasting it in the United States, the contract ends in 2028, the year that will mark the hundred years of the awards. That coincidence made us think about what the future of the Oscar and how to keep them relevant while preserving their legacy. After this Sunday's party we will communicate some of our plans in relation to the anniversary,” the president of the Academy since 2022, Janet Yang, told La Nación.

Nominated for best film, Anatomy of a Fall. Photo: diffusion.

Where to see

Anteroom and ceremony. It will be seen on TNT, on the HBO Max platform and on the Academy website, from 6 pm (Peruvian time).