Xandra Velzeboer has convincingly qualified for the final of the 1500 meters of the European Short Track Championships in Gdansk, Poland. The multiple world champion crossed the finish line first in her semi-final battle. She was also the fastest in the quarter-finals on Friday. Velzeboer also made a strong impression in her heats on the 500 and 1000 meters.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
14:16
