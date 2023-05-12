The fact that the Eurovision Song Contest is an apolitical event that usually prohibits political statements has been ignored again this year. More than last year. Yes, the European Broadcasting Union refuses to broadcast a video message from President Zelensky in the final. But how the festival in Liverpool smothers Ukraine with European love during this edition, due to last year’s guest of honor winnings, is striking. In the introductory films of the candidates we see the most beautiful images of nature in the country (without any trace of war violence!), the British presenters wear dresses in the colors of the flag, there are many Ukrainian guest appearances, schoolchildren, it can’t be over. Just like last year, Russia is not welcome at the European song festival.

The rather unique, satire-wrapped protest song by Let 3 from Croatia is also allowed without grumbling. The song ‘Mama ŠČ!’ – with silly outfits, childish steps, faces full of make-up and meter-high visuals – seems like a joke at first. Literally: underpants fun. But it’s an indictment, an anti-war song that mocks dictators like Putin with childish lyric where “the little psychopath” calls his mama and T-shirts symbolize the deported children from Ukraine.

Winning is not the intention. “There are no winners in wars, there are no losers at Eurovision,” says singer Zoran of the five-piece rock band Let 3, founded in 1987. It’s about raising awareness. Anyway, rockers are not known for their subtle performances. They are rather provocative and express a dissenting voice. In campy, sometimes quite obscene videos, they reenact how the band dies in front of a firing squad, spread-legged in dresses and thongs, or unannounced naked in TV shows.

What will we see in the Eurovision final on Saturday evening? As usual a packed, colorful program, bursting with flavor enhancers. Everything that makes a song its own is visually blown up and made even more powerful with hysterical outfits, in usually beautiful staging (watch out for the Belgians!) or quietly three music styles in the three Eurovision minutes.

The small, hushed pop ballad has lost out this year – except for Italy and Switzerland’s Dotan-like song. It is mainly dance pop that is the order of the day . Trend 1: the solo dance halfway (Israel, Armenia, Poland). Trend 2: start the song lying down (Sweden, Armenia, Serbia).

The inexperienced Dutch duo Mia and Dion stranded in the semi-final on Tuesday evening. There is still a lot to evaluate at AvroTros about this shaky participation. With the song ‘Blinded’, composed by the songwriter Wouter Hardy for singer Alika from Estonia, there is a small Dutch hook. A dancer from Den Bosch participates in audience favorite Finland, and the guitarist in the Slovenian band Joker Out is also half-Dutch. Singer Duncan Laurence will also perform again in this final.

Tonight’s final has 26 performances. These are the outliers:

The declared winner:

Loreen-Tattoo

Sweden The influence of the Swedish music industry is great, with songs and video clips. The dead-painted winner is crowd favorite Loreen who sticks out above everything with head, shoulders and mega nails. Her winning ‘Euphoria’ (2012) provided the blueprint for ‘Tattoo’: a swelling dance pop track with panting but catchy vocals about long lasting love. Martin Meisner The crowd stirrer that raises eyebrows:

Käärijä – ChaChaCha

Finland Rapper, singer and songwriter Käärijä in green Hulk sleeves. Techno booms and raps. This is promising in all its clumsy whipping up with suggestive dances with which a monotonous working week must be shaken off. The chorus settles in your ear like a parasite: cha-cha-cha. You have been warned. Martin Meisner The Stunt:

La Zarra – Evidemment

France Glamor at a lonely height. The daring act of the Canadian La Zarra makes in her meter-long dress on an enormous elevation in a flawless staging. The diva has style and a great singing voice. Her rendition of ‘Évidemment’ is, if her voice cooperates, one of the better acts of this final. Phil Noble The fiery tearjerker:

Alika–Bridges

Estonia Confident 20-year-old Alika Milova is one of the top candidates this year. Rolls in waves the song written by Dutch producer/songwriter Wouter Hardy on the piano. She calmly builds up her song towards the climax.

Blanca Paloma – Eaea

Spain Those who love the Spanish pop star Rosalia will immediately embrace this performance by Blanca Paloma. Her traditional Spanish flamenco singing is lifted in more modern, edgy approach on beats. It is extremely controlled passion, but her movements are certainly also hypnotic. Martin Meisner The Rock Beast:

Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter

Germany It remains ludicrous: playbacking guitars. But it cannot have escaped anyone’s attention that there is a lot to rock this song festival, with yes real singing. In the spectacular Nine Inch Nails nightmare, Luke Black slaughters his demons in a video game (Serbia), there is very sweet pastel rock (Slovenia) and the wonderful eighties glam rock clichés make you laugh (Australia). That Voyager’s last happy rockers are one of two bona fide metal bands in the finals. The German Lord of The Lost is the pastiche rock act ‘from hell’ in red patent leather, which throws fireballs into merciless industrial butcher metal. Martin Meisner