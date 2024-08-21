Home policy

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Press Split

Michelle Obama’s speech was a highlight at the Democratic Party convention ahead of the 2024 US election. Even Trump’s favorite channel Fox News praised the former First Lady.

Chicago – Michelle Obama’s speech on Tuesday evening (20 August) at the four-day Democratic Party Convention in Chicago before the US election 2024 has many Democrats Democrats deeply impressed and sometimes moved to tears.

The 60-year-old wife of former US President Barack Obama set off a rhetorical fireworks display at her birthplace, speaking of new hope for the USA through a potential Democratic president Kamala Harris and deliberately left the Republican presidential candidate behind with cleverly chosen punchlines and attacks.

Political show from Trump-affiliated TV station becomes a hymn of praise for Michelle Obama ahead of 2024 US election

Michelle Obama receives a lot of applause for her speech at the Democratic Party Convention ahead of the 2024 US election – including in a roundtable discussion on a television station close to Donald Trump. © Charly Triballeau/AFP

It is clear that every US Democrat’s heart was beating faster ahead of the 2024 US election, but even in the Trump camp, it was evident that people could hardly stop raving about Michelle Obama’s speech. The right-wing conservative US TV station, which is close to the Republican Party, FoxNews naturally also accompanied the large-scale nomination gala for Harris at the United Center.

A channel that, if Trump had his way, would host the only TV debate with Harris. A channel that has already paid dearly in the recent past for spreading conspiracy theories about Trump after he lost the 2020 presidential election. A channel that gave Trump a platform to fantasize about a “coup” by the Democrats.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

But there was no trace of malice or ridicule for Michelle Obama’s appearance in the discussion round; instead, the Democrat was showered with praise.

Brit Hume, chief policy analyst at FoxNews said: “I think the speech of the evening was that of Michelle Obama. She is an extraordinarily impressive woman. You can understand why members of the Democratic Party have always hoped in some way that she might step in and run for president after her husband in previous election cycles.” Hume only disliked the pathetic, sweeping word “hope”. He thought it was too much. “Other than that, I just thought she was great.”

Speech by Kamala Harris’ husband at Democratic convention touches reporter’s heart

Doug Emhoff gives a very personal speech about his wife Kamala Harris at the Democratic Party convention ahead of the 2024 US election. This makes a Fox News reporter melt. © Chip Somodevilla/AFP

But Michelle Obama was not the only one to enjoy a hail of compliments from FoxNews Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, who could become the first First Gentleman of the USA after the US election in 2024, is also looking forward to this. Immediately before Michelle Obama, he gave a speech about Harris peppered with personal anecdotes and indirectly called Trump a coward.

“He was really, really personable, really engaging. He showed Kamala Harris in a personal light that was funny,” said moderator Bret Baier. Hume agreed with his colleague: “Emhoff was, in my opinion, excellent, charming and moving.”

Reporter Dana Perino also played the romance card: “I found Emhoff’s speech very special, because every woman can imagine that it would be very moving if her husband gave such a speech about her.” Harold ford Junior, co-moderator of a FoxNewsbroadcast, said that Emhoff “gave his wife a human face this evening.”

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here to subscribe to the US election compact newsletter.

Barack Obama also did not miss the opportunity to speak at the Democratic Party Convention in a high-profile manner before the 2024 US election. Trump was once again in the firing line. Obama portrayed him as a billionaire whiner on a golden escalator. (pls)