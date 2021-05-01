Favorite place Percussion sofa, armchair, breakfast table or bed where you can spend all your time naked – readers posted hundreds of photos of their favorite places in their homes

Last week, HS asked readers for pictures of their home’s favorite spot. There were hundreds of pictures.

In the photo shows a dog sleeping on a leather sofa. The sofa is protected by a blanket, but it has partly flooded the floor. The dog must have pushed it aside. It seems to be more comfortable lying on the sofa’s leather cover than on a blanket.

The atmosphere of the photo is serene and homely. No wonder this is a favorite place for a dog owner’s home.

A dog photo is one of them. That is shocking.

But it’s not just a goofy picture of a dog. It is also research material that is to be viewed through visual sociology.

The living room sofa was purchased from Brussels in 1995. “Here you read, enjoy the music, the sweet tunes of the accordion, listen to the radio news,” the woman says. The Nisse dog also appreciates the couch’s lap. Researchers commented on the image later in the story.­

Visual sociology utilizes photographs, videos, and other visual elements both as an object of analysis and as an aid in the analysis of some other matter.

For example, photos taken from homes can be used to explore how people create solutions that enhance their lives and comfort – things that may not have come to mind for an architect.

In the architect’s plans, some space is designed for one use, but the resident uses it for something else entirely.

With these solutions, people make the apartment their own home.

And through favorite place photos, one can try to figure out what the characteristics of a home are.

It is a matter of interaction. There may be a sofa in the picture, but it can mean much more to the owner of the sofa than just a seat.

I know something about this, too, because my own personal relationship with the sofa in our living room is much deeper than the normative relationship between man and furniture. Namely, I stumble on that percussion couch for a significant part of my time at home. It’s a dear place. It’s nice to be in it.

If large imagery is under study in visual sociology, the frequency of certain things can be calculated from them. In the favorite place survey, researchers are also supposed to do this with the help of artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence recognizes, for example, a table, chair, whiteboard or sofa in images.

And sofas and armchairs can really be found in these pictures sent by readers. The percussion sofa seems to be quite a favorite place for many others.

“I sit in an armchair reading, talking on the phone, binocularing birds, meditating or just looking at the bay,” says the Helsinki-based woman. “The view is different every day and in different seasons.”­

Upstairs there is a library and a study.­

“The spring sun is shining and warming. The flowers thrive and begin flowering early. I read, knit, drink coffee and often sleep on the veranda. My pet cats Pirpana and Sumu and the Emppu dog are with me. ”­

Favorite place photos the analytical group is not just made up of sociologists. It is a multidisciplinary group that includes, in addition to sociologists, Architects and researchers in social policy, health sciences, and gerontology.

Still forgotten at this point representation, affordance, semiotic analysis and other conceptual apparatus for scientists.

Instead, they ask what the researchers see in that dog picture.

Thus, researchers do not know the age, gender, locality, or anything else of the sender of the image. They only get a photo in their email where the dog is lying on the couch.

“The feeling is somehow Sunday and stopped,” Katja Maununaho characterizes the photograph.

He is an architect who studies living at the University of Tampere and also works in his own design office on practical projects.

According to Maununaho, natural light is essential for an atmospheric image. “Not only the light of this room but also the light of the next. They form a certain rhythm into the space. ”

Maununaho says he imagines that there is another doorway behind the Photographer. It could be some kind of multi-room space series that you can walk through. The old plank floor and window and door frames tell us that this is not a brand new building.

“The paintings on the wall show that we wanted to invest in the atmosphere of the place,” Maununaho estimates.

Sakari Kainulainen says he was left wondering who lives in the apartment.

“Is it an old couple at the mansion or a young hipster in Kallio?”

He pays special attention to the paper pen that holds the window closed.

Kainulainen is an expert at Diak University of Applied Sciences, who studies people’s well-being and nausea and develops related services. He is a docent at the University of Turku and Eastern Finland.

“And Moomin-Mug with a window,” Kainulainen writes. He emphasizes that the word window must be used specifically for the window, as it fits the context.

Jenni Kulmala is a tenure track professor of gerontology at the University of Tampere, so of course he approaches photography from the perspective of the elderly.

“If a very elderly person lives in the apartment, there are also places of danger in this home, for example in terms of the risk of falling. The lighting is poor, the threshold or a ball or carpet on the floor can be tripped over and the wooden floor is possibly slippery, ”Kulmala writes.

Kulmala reminds that because of the corona, the elderly have been urged to stay home and avoid human contact. Fortunately, however, an animal friend has filled a possible contact vacuum with the photographer.

Also Elli Aaltonen rejoices in the image of the dog, for he is a dog man himself.

Aaltonen is a part-time working life professor at the University of Tampere. He previously worked as the CEO of Kela.

“The sofa has a person’s best friend, reliable, listening and loneliness, giving movement to its owner,” Aaltonen comments.

Although it is not directly related to the picture, Aaltonen hopes that older people could take seniors, nursing homes and even institutions with their pets.

“I would like the community housing to develop so that the common space can accommodate a dog or a cat.”

Aaltonen also hopes that moving out of his own home might not even have to be done. According to him, this could be promoted by better combining architecture, technology, safety, care, care and well-being in design.

Juho Saari is Professor of Social and Health Policy at the University of Tampere and Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences. He is also the leader of the favorite location study.

When watching a dog, Saari becomes literally lyrical.

“Warm scratching and a rooted whole. It has been there for about that long. There is no need for change, because it is good. ”

The research team is still asking for more pictures of their favorite places in the homes. You can answer the survey from this link. The form opens on a new site.

“Workspace where I paint,” the woman tells of her favorite place in the living room.­

The woman says she spends most of her time at home in the bedroom bed. “My partner is naked all the time because remote lectures don’t keep the camera on. The clothes are only worn out by now, ”he says. The couple only eats in bed or at the restaurant.­

“I see life outdoors, especially birds,” the woman describes her favorite place in the living room.­

“Kitchenette with a small table. I sit quietly for a couple of hours drinking coffee, reading a magazine and listening to the radio. The window shows the old church. ”­

“In the picture, I am sitting next to a fireplace in an armchair with a blanket on my feet. Meaningful, comfortable feeling – a moment to just listen to the fire and do nothing. ”­

“I exercise and watch the telly from that place.”­

The favorite place for a woman weaving with looms is at the end of the kitchen table, where she starts her day with coffee and a newspaper.­