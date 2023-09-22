Favorite | One person was seriously injured when a car collided with another car and a truck

The alarm about the accident came on Thursday a little before half past nine in the evening.

Three way street In Lempäälä, a car collided with another car and a truck on Thursday evening a little before 9:30. All the cars were on their way to Tampere.

“One of the cars has hit another car a little worse and then hit the truck,” says the fire marshal on duty Joonas Suikkanen From the rescue service of Pirkanmaa.

All three cars had a single driver. The drivers of the passenger cars were taken by first aid to Acuta for further treatment. According to the initial information, one was seriously injured and the other slightly injured. The driver of the truck was not injured, and the truck remained drivable. Passenger cars went into salvage condition.

At 21:20, the rescue service was clearing and cleaning the accident site and moving the cars to a safer place. The lane was still closed. At the time, Suikkanen estimated that it would take another half an hour to get there.

The accident site is 200 meters from the Lempäälä exit in the direction of the Kulju exit, on the lanes leading to Tampere.

The road leading to Tampere was closed for some time at the site for the landing of the medical helicopter.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.