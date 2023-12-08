Favorite | More than a thousand customers were evacuated from Ideapark due to a fire in the restaurant

The fire broke out in the restaurant’s dishwasher. The evacuees were able to return to the shopping center quite quickly.

From the Ideapark shopping center In Lempäälä, an estimated 1,000–1,500 customers were evacuated early Friday evening when a fire broke out in a restaurant located in the shopping center.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the fire in the dishwasher was extinguished so quickly that only half of the customers in Ideapark had to be evacuated.

The Pirkanmaa rescue service received a fire alarm at Ideaparkinkatu a little before six in the evening. The restaurant staff managed to put out most of the fire themselves, but some smoke was able to spread.

According to the fire chief, a few people were slightly exposed to the smoke.

Evacuated customers were able to return to Ideapark quite quickly. The rescue service did a follow-up and aired some of the premises until seven in the evening.