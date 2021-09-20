Germany’s parliamentary election favorite, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, attended a parliamentary session on Monday (20), just days before the vote, for a money-laundering case involving the Ministry of Finance, headed by he.

In the final stretch of the campaign, the candidate of the SPD Social Democratic party must explain to the Bundestag Finance Committee why his ministry officials did not transmit information about an alleged money-laundering operation to justice.

Deputies were awaiting the minister’s statement by videoconference due to his busy campaign schedule, but Scholz surprised the 30 commissioners and attended in person.

In Sunday’s legislative elections, Scholz appears as the favorite with 25% of voting intentions. Behind them are Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU conservatives, now under the leadership of the unpopular Armin Laschet, with just over 20%, and the Green Party (15%), led by Annalena Baerbock.

Scholz’s gesture did not calm the deputies’ spirits. Both the opposition and its CDU/CSU government partners accused him of failing in the fight against money laundering.

CSU MP Hans Michelbach called for “failure on a broad front.”

Social Democracy representative on the commission, Jens Zimmermann accused his political opponents of making the case a “scarecrow” to harm the favorite in the polls.

– Payments in Africa –

The starting point of this investigation, in 2020, was the “declaration of suspicious activities by a bank (…) regarding payments in Africa for an amount in excess of one million euros (around US$ 1.17 million)” .

The Financial Operations Investigation Center (UIF), linked to the Ministry of Finance, did not forward this report to the judicial authorities, which prevented the “cessation of these payments”, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

This transaction “had as a backdrop the trafficking of arms and drugs, as well as the financing of terrorism,” the bank said in its report.

Recently, the Prosecutor’s Office requested a search and seizure operation in the Ministries of Finance and Justice to “verify if and, if necessary, to what extent the administration and those responsible for the Ministries (…) were involved in the decisions of the FIU”.

Immediately, the parliamentary opposition summoned Scholz to give an explanation.

“It’s only fair that Olaf Scholz responds to the Finance Committee (…) before the elections,” Greens deputy Lisa Paus told AFP, noting that “it’s the last chance to regain lost credibility.”

Scholz criticized the investigators’ manners and hinted that he is the victim of a political plot.

Faced with the threat of historic defeat, CDU conservatives also want to capitalize on the issue by attacking their still coalition partner.

“When the Prosecutor’s Office reviews a cabinet, the appropriate reaction is to say ‘let’s help the justice’, not to denounce plots in a ‘populist’ way,” criticized conservative candidate Armin Laschet.

Scholz’s ministry has already been criticized last year for neglecting its watch over the Wirecard company’s bankruptcy, the biggest financial scandal since the country’s war.

In June 2020, this online payments company recognized that it did not have 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) registered in its accounts.

Then Scholz also faced incisive questions from deputies during a special commission of inquiry.

That case led the executive to introduce a reform earlier this year to give more powers to Bafin, the German financial regulator.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach