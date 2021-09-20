The favorite of the German legislative elections, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, defended this Monday (20) his action to combat money laundering in testimony to deputies.

Scholz was summoned by congressmen a few days before the election to provide clarification on a troublesome case that shakes the finance ministry, headed by him.

In the final stretch of the campaign, the candidate of the SPD Social Democratic party had to justify to the Bundestag’s Finance Committee why officials from his ministry had not transmitted to justice information about an alleged money laundering operation.

Scholz said that, in recent years, his ministry “continuously improved” the fight against financial crime and listed the efforts promoted.

But no minister “can solve (problems) with a snap of his fingers,” he told lawmakers, internal sources told AFP.

Deputies expected the minister’s statement by videoconference, given his tight campaign schedule, but Scholz surprised the 30 commission members and attended in person.

The testimony to the Bundestag coincides with the final stretch of the campaign for next Sunday’s legislative elections (26). So far, Scholz appears as the favorite, with 25% of voting intentions.

Behind him are Angela Merkel’s CDU Conservatives, now under the leadership of the unpopular Armin Laschet, with just over 20%, and the Greens (15%), led by Annalena Baerbock.

Scholz’s face-to-face gesture did not appease the deputies’ spirits. Both the opposition and its CDU/CSU government partners accused him of failing in the fight against money laundering.

Liberal FDP deputy Florian Toncar called Scholz responsible for “a space lacking in rights in the fight against organized crime.”

The Social Democratic representative on the commission, Jens Zimmermann, accused his political opponents of making this case a “scarecrow” to harm the favorite in the polls.

– Payments to Africa –

The starting point of this investigation, in 2020, was the “declaration of suspicious activities by a bank (…) related to payments destined for Africa for an amount exceeding one million euros”, around US$ 1, 17 million.

The Central Office for Investigation of Financial Transactions (UIF), under the Ministry of Finance, did not transmit this report to the judicial authorities, which prevented “the cessation of these payments”, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

This transaction “had as a backdrop the trafficking of arms and drugs, as well as the financing of terrorism,” the bank said in its report.

Recently, the Prosecutor’s Office asked for investigations from the Ministries of Finance and Justice, to “verify if and, if necessary, to what extent the direction and those responsible for the Ministries (…) were involved in the decisions of the FIU”.

The parliamentary opposition (the Greens, the liberals and the radical left) immediately called for Scholz to give an explanation.

– Scholz implies plot –

Irritated by the investigations in the middle of the electoral campaign, Scholz criticized the way investigators are handling the process and insinuated that he was the victim of a political plot.

Faced with the threat of historic defeat, CDU conservatives are also looking to profit from the issue to attack their still coalition partner.

“When a prosecutor investigates a cabinet, the proper reaction is to say ‘let’s help justice’ and not denounce plots in a ‘populist’ way,” said conservative candidate Armin Laschet.

Scholz’s ministry has already been criticized last year for neglecting its vigilance in the Wirecard society’s bankruptcy, the biggest financial scandal since the war in this country.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach