Our editor mourns his favorite French restaurant in Düsseldorf, which fell victim to the pandemic. He now has to prepare the edible crab himself and conjures up “crab mayonnaise” in no time at all.

M.I ate my first edible crab in Düsseldorf. In “Roberts Bistro”, the most exciting, entertaining, most unpretentious, yes, simply the best French restaurant I know. Or better: knew. Because a few weeks ago this wonderful place fell victim to the damn pandemic and after more than three decades it closed its doors forever. It’s a shame, but at least I have memories of lukewarm skate wings, chicken heart salad and, of course, pocket crab.

This is considered a delicacy by the French, but is hardly widespread in Germany. In one or the other restaurant, the extremely expensive king crab is served up. And on Heligoland, island guests eat Knieper, the cooked crab claws, with toast, butter and garlic sauce. But these are exceptions. Unlike many of their neighbors, Germans are simply not crab eaters, which is why it is surprisingly difficult to get fresh crab meat.