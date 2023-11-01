State Duma deputy from the LDPR Vlasov, deprived of his mandate, will appeal to the Supreme Court

The State Duma at a plenary meeting on Wednesday, November 1, voted to deprive Vasily Vlasov (LDPR) of his mandate. The politician, who is considered one of the favorite deputies of the party founder Vladimir Zhirinovsky, intends to appeal to the Supreme Court.

I will serve [заявление] to the Supreme Court. A State Duma deputy has such an opportunity. Let’s see what the court says. There are a certain number of violations. I could see from the faces of my colleagues that they were making a decision reluctantly. [Такое решение депутаты приняли], because party discipline. Many colleagues know me, they know that I am not a truant, not a person who runs Vasily VlasovState Duma deputy

Previously, the State Duma Commission on Mandate Issues recommended depriving Vlasov of his powers for absenteeism from November 1.

Commission member Nikolai Kolomeytsev explained that the reason was the long absence of the deputy from meetings of the lower house of parliament and committees.

In turn, Vlasov told Lenta.ru that he did not agree with the decision of the Duma Ethics Commission, which saw grounds for depriving him of his mandate. According to him, he was present at most of the meetings, but the commission did not consider his arguments.

Together with Vlasov, deputy Vadim Belousov (A Just Russia – For Truth) was deprived of his mandate. He was convicted in absentia in August 2022 for the largest bribe in Russian history in the amount of 3.25 billion rubles and went on the run.

Vlasov called what was happening a political order and blamed the leadership of the LDPR

Even before the chamber voted Vasily Vlasov named the procedure initiated against him to deprive him of his deputy mandate by political order.

“Deputies have never been deprived [мандатов] on such flimsy grounds. I attended 97.5 percent of the meetings in the last convocation. And 98.5 percent of meetings are in this,” he said.

According to the politician, he is one of the most active parliamentarians and in the course of his activities “he always raised the most pressing issues,” including those related to the private military company (PMC) Wagner.

Vlasov called ordered his removal of the current leader of the LDPR, Leonid Slutsky. He denied the accusations.

“He speaks, he speaks. He [Власов] there may not be enough to say. Of course this is not true. This is the rule of law. He did not go to the commission, where he was the same as the deputy [Вадим] Belousov, listed. So you can’t add anything here,” Slutsky said.

Photo: Vladimir Fedorenko / RIA Novosti

There is also a version that the deputy was removed from the State Duma with his consent

Political scientist Konstantin Kalachev, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, agreed that Vlasov can be called one of the main favorites of the former LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky. According to one of the versions voiced by the expert, it is the favor of the party founder that can explain the desire to remove Vlasov from the Duma.

The man turned out to be just a coincidence, one of the favorites of the former leader – Vladimir Volfovich – who was brought into the State Duma, but he did not understand why he was there at all Konstantin Kalachevpolitical scientist

According to the second version, which Kalachev believes in more, Vlasov deliberately skipped parliamentary sessions so that there would be a reason to deprive him of his mandate.

“I am inclined to believe that Vlasov’s exodus from the State Duma occurs by mutual agreement of the party, faction, and Vlasov himself. He can be removed as Zhirinovsky’s favorite… but Zhirinovsky’s favorite must first create a reason for this. It’s very difficult to remove you from the State Duma if you don’t want it yourself,” the expert believes.

What is Vasily Vlasov famous for?

Vasily Vlasov was born in 1995. In 2016, he was elected to the State Duma at the age of 21, becoming the youngest deputy of the 7th convocation, where he was first a member of the Committee on Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, and since April 2019 – First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, Property and land relations.

In 2021, he was elected as a deputy of the lower house of parliament of the 8th convocation, where he became a member of the Duma commission on rules.

In 2019, Vlasov appointed blogger Yuri Khovansky as his assistant, against whom two years later a criminal case was opened for justifying terrorism. Then Vlasov had tried stand up for him.

Since 2022, the deputy has been a supporter of Yevgeny Prigozhin; in his reception room one could sign up as a volunteer for the Wagner PMC.