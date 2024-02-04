Home page World

Press Split

WhatsApp plans to make calling favorite contacts easier. All information about the new update of version 2.24.3.70 for iOS users.

WhatsApp, the world's leading messaging app, is always striving to improve the user experience by introducing new features. In the latest beta version for iOS, marked as 3/24/10/70 in the TestFlight program, an exciting new feature was discovered: favorite contacts. There is also good news for Android users, because they can Bypass read receipts on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp plans to make calling favorite contacts easier. © IMAGO / Westend61

New features for efficiency and convenience: design and user experience in the focus of WhatsApp

The upcoming feature will allow users to mark specific contacts as favorites to make the calling process easier. These selected contacts then appear above the call register, so a call is just a tap away. This change aims to increase accessibility and usability by enabling a quick and intuitive shortcut for calling favorite contacts directly from the call log.

The design of this feature highlights WhatsApp's commitment to personalizing communication and simplifying the calling process. By setting certain contacts as favorites, they can always be reached directly, which significantly speeds up the calling process. This feature reflects WhatsApp's commitment to putting users' preferences first. Most recently, the company also released a function that… Change WhatsApp theme color leaves.

Development status and availability of the update on WhatsApp

Although the feature to mark favorite contacts is still under development, it is planned to be introduced in a future update to the app. As the attached image shows, WhatsApp is already intensively testing this new option.

WhatsApp stays true to its reputation by continually working on improvements to meet the needs of its global user base. This new feature will undoubtedly improve the user experience for iOS users and shows WhatsApp's commitment to constantly evolving and providing users with the best possible experience. Chats on WhatsApp can now be hidden and blocked without archiving them.