Mexico City.– In the government of PRI Enrique Peña Nieto, the company Mota Engil, owned by the Miguel Bejos family, was favored with direct awards for 8 billion pesos and expanded its businesses.

But in the current six-year term, of the Morenoist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, he managed to obtain contracts and direct awards for more than 161,400 million pesos.

And as for public works, it will now close in the AMLO Government as a supplier… of fertilizers!

The Mota Engil company confirmed its status as the most favored, by winning by direct award a contract of 3.65 billion dollars, with VAT, to take over the production of Pemex fertilizers.

This is the largest award of the current Government, close to 67 billion pesos, exceeding the 62.3 billion pesos paid to ICA for Section Four of the Mayan Train.

Donaciano Reynosa Ríos, Deputy Contracting Manager of Pemex Logistics and Pemex Fertilizers, assigned the contract to Mota Engil on June 19, for “urea production at the Escolín Petrochemical Complex” in Poza Rica, Veracruz. The public document does not clarify the term of the contract or the specific works.

Urea is the most used agricultural fertilizer in the world. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had announced, since July 2022, that the Escolín plants would be converted to produce ammonia, which is the basic component of urea, as well as to produce said fertilizer.

Escolín began operations in 1971 and was dedicated to the production of ethylene and plastics, but an explosion in 2002 was the beginning of a decline due to which Pemex gradually abandoned the complex, which it has even tried to sell.

Unlike other companies favored by the 4T, such as ICA and Grupo Indi, Mota Engil has operated in parallel as a builder of works paid for with public resources, and as a concessionaire or developer that invests its own funds in orders from the federal and some state governments.

Its construction contracts include Section One, part of Cinco Sur and the Campeche Bypass of the Mayan Train; the FA Line of the Transisthmian Train from Coatzacoalcos to Palenque; lines 4, 5 and 6 of the Monterrey Metro, the Chalco Santa Marta Trolleybus in Edomex, and sections of the Barranca Larga-Ventanilla highway in Oaxaca, among others.

These contracts, plus the fertilizer contract, total 161.4 billion pesos.

As a concessionaire or in public-private partnerships, Mota Engil won Parque Aztlán in Mexico City; Line Four of the Guadalajara Light Rail; the three most important Development Poles for Well-being of the Isthmus of Tehuántepec Corridor, in Coatzacoalcos and Salina Cruz; the Siervo de la Nación Urban Highway, which leads to AIFA, and road sections to connect Tepic and Guadalajara with Puerto Vallarta.