Most Russians eat sandwiches, porridge or chicken eggs for breakfast on weekdays. The corresponding research was carried out by the SuperJob service, its results were at the disposal of RBC.

Almost a third of Russians preferred sandwiches, slightly less respondents – 28 percent – start their day with porridge. Every fifth Russian loves to eat scrambled eggs, scrambled eggs or boiled eggs in the morning. About five percent of workers eat yoghurts and cottage cheese, two percent of citizens eat cookies for breakfast. Only tea or coffee is drunk before work by 15 and 20 percent of the respondents, respectively.

It turned out that men more often choose chicken eggs for breakfast (23 versus 18 percent among women) and only tea (16 versus 12 percent). At the same time, Russian women are more willing to have breakfast with cottage cheese or yogurt (7 versus 3 percent) and drink only coffee (23 versus 15 percent).

In general, two-thirds of Russians eat breakfast at home, with the largest share of those who like morning meals in the kitchen among citizens over 45 (74 percent). Another 15 percent eat at work – the majority of such respondents are in the age group under 24 (20 percent). Every sixth Russian does not eat in the morning, and among citizens aged 25 to 34, this figure is 21 percent. About one percent of employees visit catering establishments for breakfast.

Earlier, nutritionist Irina Dyadikova revealed the secret of an ideal breakfast. This meal should include salad, porridge, egg and freshly ground coffee, she said. So, the composition of the breakfast salad should include a tomato, cucumber, herbs, feta cheese or white cheese and a teaspoon of sunflower oil with lemon juice. The doctor advised porridge to cook wheat or oatmeal, so that the grains in it were with shells. In this case, it should be cooked in water, and at the end add a spoonful of cream. She also recommended serving cheese or a boiled egg in a bag, as well as freshly ground coffee.