Scientists have criticized the idea of ​​the European Union (EU) on gas and atom, which is beneficial for Russia. According to experts, the inclusion of these energy resources in the list of environmentally friendly contradicts the goals of climate conservation, writes newspaper Financial Times.

Brussels has hired a group of researchers to advise on a draft list of sectors of the economy where investments will not harm the climate. The experts who studied the document called on the EU to refuse to finance nuclear power plants – they should not be considered safe for the planet due to the lack of places for the disposal of toxic nuclear waste in Europe.

For gas-fired power plants, scientists have advised developing stricter limits, since their operation is often associated with leaks of the powerful greenhouse gas methane. Until 2030, it was proposed to consider hydropower plants harmless to the climate, the carbon emissions of which do not exceed 100 grams per kilowatt-hour. According to researchers, the gas-fired power plants available in the EU exceed the emission limit allowed to combat global warming – CO2 capture installations will be required to compensate for emissions at these enterprises.

However, such amendments to the list of environmentally friendly energy sources may provoke disagreements among EU members. The changes should be supported by Spain, Denmark, Austria and Luxembourg, which have previously opposed the recognition of gas and atom as safe for the planet. France, which has many nuclear reactors, as well as some countries in Eastern and Central Europe that rely on gas due to underdeveloped renewable energy, will not approve of a ban on financing nuclear power plants.

Earlier, environmentalists urged Russia to abandon the idea of ​​developing gas and nuclear projects. According to experts, it will be much more profitable to finance renewable energy in the country. According to environmentalists, the high cost and low speed of commissioning the capacities of gas, coal and nuclear power plants hinders the development of wind, solar and hydro installations that are safe for the planet, which could reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a short time.